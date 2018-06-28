Hiring has become a seller’s market — but AI-powered solutions for your recruitment funnel can give you the advantage you need when quality candidates are in high demand. Join execs from Adecco, LinkedIn, and Trivago to learn how how AI is revolutionizing their ability to resource high-quality talent, and how your company can do the same, in this VB Live event!

“We’re in a tighter market, and we know that recruitment strategies need to change,” says, Angie College, vice president of operations for Adecco USA. “The question: How do you make your recruiters more efficient, instead of stuck on administrative work? And how do you carve out more time with candidates to drive success throughout the hiring process?'”

Evolving the traditional candidate search process has offered exceptional results, College says, helping them start streamlining the process, boost productivity, and eliminate bottlenecking.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase in the candidates in our branches,” she says, across their client base, as well as across the entire program. “We’ve seen our job board strategy improve, because engagement with the candidates is going up. It’s impacting our fulfillment rates. It’s impacting delivery to the client.”

Embedding AI technology in the funnel has circumvented the lengthy, imprecise process of waiting for candidates to search and find you. It actively screens candidates 24 hours a day, reaching out to those candidates in real time. It can offer immediate responses to potential candidates at any time of the day, and screen them on the fly, with screening questions developed based upon the job or the client’s needs. And it can recommend other jobs to those candidates if they apply for something that maybe they weren’t the best fit for.

“It’s a process that allows us to look at candidates in an unbiased way,” College says. “It takes the human element out, looks at their skills, and can then rank them.”

Based on a series of contextual questions, the AI-powered tool can discover the most qualified candidates for the job and take them through to the scheduling of an actual interview, whether that’s a pre-screen or a live interview or even a job fair. That has allowed Adecco to get to the best candidates more quickly, getting them in the interview chair with as little delay as possible.

In surveys, candidates are responding positively, finding that their interaction in that very first stage, and the consistency of that interaction, scores higher than the actual recruiter interaction.

“Applicants and candidates often feel like they’re applying to a black hole,” she says. “Consistent communication from a recruiter to that candidate makes that experience much more enjoyable. They matter. It’s not all delays and phone calls.”

It’s a seamless process, she adds, and if a candidate does fall out of that process, re-engagement tools kick in, asking them if they’d like to continue the conversation.

A percentage of the candidates aren’t aware yet that they’re talking to an AI tool, she explains, as its answers to questions are increasingly intuitive — not only can it build in answers to common questions throughout the process, but the algorithm also gets smarter the more it speaks to people.

“Overall, we’re seeing positive increases, but I think what we’re also seeing is the potential of our net promoter scores going up, because our communication is more consistent,” College says.

And their recruiters are embracing the technology because it’s allowing them to be more efficient in their roles, giving them a boost in the core functions that they should be focused on.

“From the recruiter’s viewpoint, it’s allowing them to spend time on those things that really truly build relationships,” she explains. “They’re able to see more candidates per day, give more relationship and candidate care, with more follow-ups, more conversations, and more outreach.”

For any company interested in adding artificial intelligence-powered tools to their hiring process, College says, a self-evaluation is necessary.

“You need to understand where you have bottlenecks and inefficiencies in your entire recruiting process, so you can understand where to make the right changes,” she says. “You have to evaluate yourself as a business to say, this is where we can plug in AI.”

