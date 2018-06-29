SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 30, 2018–

Ontology, a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, held a pre-launch of its MainNet on June 26th. It was announced that Ontology 1.0 will be officially released on June 30th.

At the launch, Ontology’s Founder Jun Li gave a detailed introduction to the product structure, technical features, and governance models of the Ontology MainNet (Ontology 1.0) to one hundred blockchain industry elites from China and the USA. Ontology 1.0 provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems, and at the same time supports public chain customization and chain network collaboration, while continuously providing common modules in various distributed applications.

Public chain basic services, a high-performance customisable blockchain framework, and protocol groups are the three key components of Ontology’s infrastructure. Ontology 1.0 includes a decentralised identity authentication protocol, distributed data management protocol, and credit score protocol. At the application level, the integrated client product (ONTO), trust search engine, and distributed data exchange framework will provide strong technical support.

Ontology partners attended to discuss blockchain technology solutions in real business scenarios. Partners who attended included: Contentos, who are committed to creating the world’s most extensive digital content public chain to reshape the content ecosystem; DAD (Decentralised Advertising), a blockchain digital advertisement platform; COT (Chains of Things), a smart hardware infrastructure solution platform; and CarBlock, the world’s first decentralised car market based on vehicle data.

