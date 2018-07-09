Marketing experts are gathering in Paris to share their experiences on Campaign Intelligence for driving sustainable customer engagement and heightened marketing revenues.

NEW YORK & LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 9, 2018–

Tinyclues is announcing today a stellar lineup of B2C marketing leaders for its worldwide user conference, Tinyworld 2018. The speakers will be sharing their experience on the power of deep learning and AI-first campaign intelligence solutions to drive sustainable customer engagement and increased campaign revenues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005528/en/

Tinyworld Speakers (Photo: Tinyclues)

Running July 10th in the center of Paris, the conference is bringing together more than 100 top marketers from leading brands across EMEA and North America. They will discuss how they are able to finally focus on content and strategy while maximizing business impact and customer experience across all channels. Keynotes will include:

A presentation by Rusty Warner, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research for B2C marketing professionals, on how industry leaders can best leverage innovative marketing campaign strategies to embrace the future of cross-channel marketing.

A presentation by David Bessis, CEO and founder, on how Tinyclues, as an AI-first campaign intelligence solution, is changing the game in the campaign management space.

A client panel session with Evans (part of Arcadia group), Fnac-Darty, and Global Hotel Alliance.

Full agenda for the conference can be found here.

This is the first international user conference organized by Tinyclues, provider of a leading solution that identifies the future buyers for any offer in the days following a campaign; the solution also optimizes campaign plans based on marketing fatigue and business potential. Tinyclues has recently opened offices in New York, and Copenhagen. “As we continue our global expansion, we are excited to bring together our many clients and key analysts from across the globe to share their extraordinary insights and experiences around intelligent campaign planning and targeting,” says David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. During the conference, Bessis will share his vision on the future of marketing, provide a preview of forthcoming Tinyclues features, and reveal part of the “secret sauce” that makes Tinyclues deep learning technology so powerful.

Delegates will also hear from leading retail, travel and fashion marketers about campaign best practices, and how Tinyclues has enabled them to build customer-centric campaigns that meet business goals. Speakers include Digital Marketing Directors, Heads of Loyalty Marketing, Relationship Marketing Directors, Senior Data Analysts from market leaders including Club Med, Fnac-Darty, Evans, part of Arcadia Group, Global Hotel Alliance, Hostelworld, King Jouet, OUI.sncf and more. Attendees will also have a chance to discuss with Tinyclues experts to get additional training on the solution and address their campaign challenges.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rue du Commerce, Sarenza, Vente-privee, Vestiaire Collective and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005528/en/

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd, Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com