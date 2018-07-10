StarLeaf strengthens its support for the Microsoft family

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 10, 2018–

StarLeaf, leading provider of premium meeting room systems for Microsoft Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams, has announced that Maestro, its centralized management solution, is now running in Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. This move confirms StarLeaf’s commitment to giving the enterprise all that it needs for a tightly integrated seamless meeting and management environment that leverages all that Microsoft and StarLeaf have to offer.

Moving the StarLeaf Maestro management solution to Microsoft Azure speeds-up the deployment within an enterprise of their meeting room systems. It does this by leveraging the tried and tested security procedures that are already in place and that have been sanctioned by the end customer. This deeper integration increases security and reduces admin for support teams.

“It is great to work closely with the Microsoft Azure platform and to further strengthen our ties with its ecosystem,” said Jonathan Williams, Head of the GTm Business Unit. “This is a strategic move that will deliver our customers a way to further streamline their processes and management of their meeting room estate.”

Going forward Maestro will also automatically stay in-step with the Active Directory to ensure that end user authentication and authorization are synchronized. In addition, on going developments enable Maestro to comply with local data jurisdiction requirements.

For further information about StarLeaf’s range of premium meeting room and management solutions for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business visit: https://www.starleaf.com/products/skype-portfolio/.

About StarLeaf’s meeting room and management solutions

The StarLeaf GTm family of premium meeting room solutions and the Maestro management platform for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, provide the enterprise with all it needs to equip all of its meeting spaces, from huddle rooms through to larger meeting rooms. For end users the StarLeaf GTm offers a beautifully simple and familiar environment, while admins benefit from a native system that registers directly to the Skype for Business Server and/or Office365. In addition, the StarLeaf Maestro platform, in Azure, gives admins management oversight and control of their meeting rooms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005028/en/

StarLeaf

Michele Durban, +44 (0)330 440 1847

Michele.durban@starleaf.com