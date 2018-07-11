What does your company have in common with industry giants like Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Walmart?

You’re blowing up the old and ushering in the new with AI-powered technologies that are changing the game in tangible ways. And this year you have the opportunity to get on stage with them at Transform 2018, VentureBeat’s flagship event centered on companies seeking significant growth by using AI and analytics.

Alongside the industry giants that are redefining what it means to be cutting edge, we’ll be showcasing up to 18 bleeding-edge companies like yours that have seized the AI advantage and are turning customer acquisition, retention, engagement, and more on its head. You’ll get five minutes to show leaders in the industry how your company has burst into this brave new world where AI is unlocking massive, concrete ROI.

From service providers and new, cool consumer-facing AI technology companies, whether you’re seed-stage, a private company, or a massive public company, we want to hear from you. The focus is on AI and data-related applications, poised on the edge of being launched — or gaining new traction in fresh new ways.

We will feature six companies in each of the following categories:

Brands with traction

Service providers

New cool consumer-facing AI technology companies

Submit your entry by Friday, July 13, 2018, and contact events@venturebeat.com if you’ve got any questions.

At Transform 2018, August 21 & 22 at the The Seminary in Mill Valley, California, you’ll get on the floor with industry giants from all over the globe to hobnob, network, and swap ideas with thought leaders from the most disruptive brands with the biggest, boldest visions.