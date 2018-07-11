KFAR-SABA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 11, 2018–

CathWorks announced the approval of a new CPT code 0523T for non-invasive, 3D FFRangio™ enabled interpretation of possible atherosclerotic stenosis during coronary angiography interventions. The code issuance is a major step forward in helping physicians objectively and cost-effectively determine if PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) is indicated and revascularization has occurred in every coronary angiography procedure.

This breakthrough in objective intraprocedural decision-making, is made possible by the development of the CathWorks FFRangio™ System. It is the non-invasive FFR platform that quickly and precisely delivers objective multi-vessel physiologic measurements to cost-effectively optimize and confirm intraprocedural PCI therapy decisions.

CPT code 0523T enables healthcare providers using the CathWorks FFRangio™ System to be reimbursed for:

Intraprocedural coronary fractional flow reserve (FFR) with 3D functional mapping of color-coded FFR values for the entire coronary tree, derived from coronary angiogram data that allow real-time review and interpretation of possible atherosclerotic stenosis(es) intervention.

CathWorks CEO Jim Corbett said, “CPT code 0523T approval is a very important step for our company and the market. The CPT code decision also reflects the long-term clinical importance of objective FFR-based PCI decision-making. Creating a long-term reimbursement solution to support intraprocedural FFRangio™ will enable physicians, patients, and payers to realize the proven clinical and economic benefits of FFR on an every-case basis.”

The CathWorks FFRangio™ System is in development and is not yet FDA cleared.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company’s focus today is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio™ System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical for every case.

