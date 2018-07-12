Concord customers now benefit from accelerated time-to-revenue through streamlined contract management, negotiation and signature

Concord, a leading contract lifecycle management platform, today announced it has launched Concord on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. The Concord platform creates a single, automated, collaborative and digital environment where contracts are managed as a key business process, enabling companies to improve the time to revenue, efficiency, scale and internal policy compliance of sales contracts.

As organizations scale, contracts are often one of the first things that begin to lag. This can impact sales velocity as the time between proposal and signing begins to steadily increase. Concord helps eliminate slowdowns and bottlenecks in the sales and contract negotiation cycle. It provides easy access to standard contract templates, redlining within the platform, real-time conversation and editing, approvals and e-signatures. With all parties and documents in a central, collaborative digital location, the traditional frictions surrounding contract negotiation are eliminated and time to revenue is accelerated.

Concord CEO Matt Lhoumeau commented, “Until now, the process behind sales contracts has been fragmented, and often manual. Concord transforms the business processes of contract management, negotiation and signature into an automated, simple, secure, single and collaborative digital environment. The availability of Concord on Salesforce AppExchange is a huge advantage for customers in terms of improving their pipeline management, negotiation process and time to revenue.”

“We are happy to welcome Concord onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to reduce the time between contract proposal and contract closing,” said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success.”

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Concord enables 100,000 companies around the globe to connect all their people, processes and contracts in one place. Built with intuitive features, like online negotiation and editing, deadline alerts, and approval workflows, Concord gives users everything they need for the entire contract lifecycle–making growth and compliance synonymous.

