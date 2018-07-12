Intel is launching new Xeon E processors for entry-level workstations, and the company said it can process applications up to 1.45 times faster than 2017 chips in applications such as financial services, 3D modeling, and animation.

The Intel Xeon E-2100 series processors are the successors to 2017’s Intel Xeon E3 processors. The goal is to give creators powerful, single-threaded application performance with a platform designed for reliability and affordability.

“With today’s workloads, aging workstations impede productivity, collaboration, and creativity,” said Jennifer Huffstetler, vice president and general manager of datacenter product management at Intel, in a statement. “The release of the Intel Xeon E processor is intended to deliver the essential performance and visuals for entry workstations, as well as optimizing the innovative form factors, designs, and diverse requirements of our customers.”

Intel thinks this is important because the new chips are architected and crafted for the demands of creative professionals, who rely on workstations to get their work done. The processors feature up to six cores and 12 threads, and they range from a base clock speed of 3.3 gigahertz to 3.8 gigahertz, and turbo boost clock speeds of 4.3 gigahertz to 4.7 gigahertz.

The new processor offers higher max turbo frequency, faster memory speeds, enhanced input-output (I/O), and advanced security and reliability features.

“We never rest,” said Jason Kennedy, director of datacenter product marketing at the Intel Data Center Group, in a press briefing. “It’s a very important addition to our family of workstation processors.”

He said the new chips can be used in the creation of virtual reality and augmented reality content.

Intel is shipping the new chips today, and systems are coming soon from Dell, Lenovo, and HP. Kennedy said the chips can be used in markets such as engineering, entertainment, finance, energy, education, and health care.