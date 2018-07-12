Paris-based Meero today announced it has raised $45 million in venture capital, which the imaging company will use to fuel its international expansion.

Meero uses artificial intelligence to speed up and automate image editing, particularly for corporate customers who may rely on large volumes of photos to display inventory. The platform helps businesses connect with local photographers and then uses AI to reduce the time and cost of editing their photos. Meero’s clients include Airbnb and UberEats.

The latest round of funding was led by Alven Capital and Idinvest and brings the company’s total funding to $60 million, including a $15 million round it raised late last year from investors such as Global Founders Capital, Aglaé Ventures, and White Star Capital. Alven also participated in that first round.

The company says it now has 180 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. Meero will use the latest funding to continue its international push, including opening a computer vision research center in France and new offices in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific regions.