O’DANG Hummus, maker of premium hummus and hummus dressings, today announced that its line of hummus dressings are now available nationwide at Kroger and its family of stores. The dressings can be found at select Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and King Soopers stores. These retailers will offer three SKUs: Caesar, Honey Mustard and Ranch.

“O’DANG Hummus is very excited to be part of the Ohio-headquartered Kroger family, especially since I was born and raised in Ohio,” Jesse Wolfe, Founder and CEO of O’DANG Hummus. “Because of Kroger’s amazing partnership, more shoppers across America can enjoy our great tasting and better-for-you hummus dressings. We thank Kroger and look forward to building a strong relationship with them for years to come.”

O’DANG Hummus dressings have an expanding retail presence with Kroger and other national retail partners. Now, shoppers can purchase O’DANG Hummus dressings in 49 states. With an established nationwide footprint, O’DANG Hummus is America’s #1 hummus dressing. News of additional national retailers to carry O’DANG Hummus dressings will follow this year.

O’DANG Hummus is a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company. KEEN Growth Capital is a venture fund that invests in and develops early-stage food and wellness companies with meaningful social impact.

Jerry Bello, Managing Partner of KEEN Growth Capital commented, “We admire Kroger, as one of America’s leading grocers, thank them for their partnership and we are confident other retailers will follow. The market’s response for O’DANG Hummus dressings has been absolutely amazing, making O’DANG Hummus a national brand. We are excited to see such rapid expansion with O’DANG Hummus dressings now available in 49 states.”

O’DANG Hummus dressings bring innovation to the dressing aisle with better-for-you dressings with 100% US-Grown real chickpeas as the first ingredient. The ‘Full Flavor, Fewer Calorie’ dressing line is gluten-free, preservative-free and free of high fructose corn syrup.

Because the line is plant-based, the hummus dressings range from 25 to 45 calories and are naturally lower in fat than the leading dressing brands. This versatile product line can be enjoyed on salads, as a dip, or as a marinade. O’DANG Hummus dressings are positioned as the newest innovation on the dressing aisle.

O’DANG Hummus believes in “Hummus for All™.” O’DANG Hummus brings innovation to hummus products by making premium hummus and hummus dressings that are adventurous and delicious, blending Mediterranean heritage with beloved, relatable American flavors. Exciting flavors make O’DANG Hummus the favorite everyday hummus brand for the whole family. O’DANG Hummus products can be found in 49 states across America. Join the hummus revolution on all major social media channels and visit www.odanghummus.com.

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

