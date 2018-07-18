Microsoft Channel Partners Find Profits in the Office 365 Relationship Management Gap by Reselling Nimble CRM with Office 365 to Small Business Teams

Nimble, the #1 rated simple CRM for Office 365, today announced the addition of six significant Microsoft Channel Partners to its global Nimble Solution Partner Program. Launched during Microsoft Inspire 2017, the program enables Microsoft resellers, distribution partners, consulting firms, and systems integrators to resolve small business teams’ acute customer relationship management pains without the high cost or complexities of an enterprise-class CRM solution.

Tech Data, AppXite/ATEA, EMIT Solutions, QBS, Logicom, TechQuarter, and Vuzion/Cobweb join Microsoft and a fast-growing number of Microsoft Channel Partners bundling Nimble CRM with Office 365. Other Microsoft Partners in Nimble’s reseller network include Giacom World Networks, the number one Cloud Distributor for small and mid-sized businesses in the UK, with over 3000+ VARs in its network; NeoCloud, a leading Microsoft managed cloud services provider in the United States; and Microsoft Master VAR Velosio, with more than 200 channel partners and Broadview Networks.

Nimble’s global channel partner expansion is being enabled by Microsoft’s Third-Party Offers in Partner Center, a partner-to-partner cloud marketplace that makes it easy for partners to sell, provision, and bill Microsoft customers for third-party solutions that address specific business needs.

“The cloud has enabled unprecedented partner-to-partner collaboration opportunities for companies like Tech Data and Nimble,” explained Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Commercial Partner Channels & Programs, “and we are delighted that when bundled with Office 365, SMB customers get more flexibility and choice than ever before.”

Nimble’s Business Case for Microsoft Partners Is Simple

In order to capture a larger share of the $15.6 billion cloud computing market, Microsoft has become a strong advocate and enabler of partner-to-partner collaborations that give customers more flexibility and choice. To meet this market reality, Microsoft is empowering its partner ecosystem to earn incremental licensing and services revenue by combining its first-party offerings with third-party business solution offerings to help drive adoption and retention of Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, and the Power Apps family of products.

“The close relationship Nimble has with Microsoft makes it very easy for Tech Data to engage and take those products to market,” said Stacy Nethercoat, Tech Data Vice President of Americas Cloud Computing.

Nimble Drive Office 365 Seats and Helps Make Them Sticky

Nimble is a turnkey, easy-to-use CRM that was built to work with Office 365, Dynamics 365, Skype, Microsoft Edge, and Azure. It’s designed to make it easy for small business teams to treat every contact like a VIP within a single, socially enriched system of record. Channel Partners recommend Nimble as a first, simple CRM for Office 365 and as gateway application to Dynamics 365 and Azure.

“Nimble’s Solution Partner Program affords Microsoft resellers the opportunity to profit from our success as the market-leading CRM for Office 365 and top sales intelligence solution for small businesses,” explained Kevin Turner, Nimble’s Head of Strategic Partner Development. “Our robust channel partner program gives partners the training they need to implement Nimble successfully and ensure it’s widely adopted.”

Everything You Need to Grow – Nimble the Simple CRM for Office 365

Nimble is the first social sales and marketing CRM that does the work for you by building an intelligent CRM for teams’ Office 365 emails, contacts, and calendar information. It enriches contact profiles automatically with award-winning social insights and business context. Nimble also combines Office 365 contacts and conversations with social media connections and more than 100 SaaS applications, including Microsoft Dynamics. Nimble delivers team contact and company profiles within Office 365, Outlook, Dynamics 365, Skype, Teams, and Edge, eliminating the need to toggle between applications to gather or access relationship intelligence.

“Nimble is a great place for any Microsoft Office 365 customer to get started with a simple CRM; and for many, Nimble offers an eventual upgrade to an enterprise CRM,” explained Brad Banyas, CEO, OMI. “Nimble is complementary to any CRM system, and can be integrated with them for a truly powerful customer engagement solution that helps companies elevate their relationship building efforts and be successful.”

About Nimble

Nimble’s modern sales and marketing CRM enables over 100,000 business professionals to turn relationships into revenue, without the busy work. Everyday, people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 100 cloud-based business applications. The smarter, social CRM has been named best CRM in Market Leadership, Ease of Use, and Satisfaction by many experts. Recognitions include: #1 CRM for Small Businesses and #1 Sales Intelligence Tool by G2 Crowd for the fifth consecutive time, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Small Business Sales and Marketing CRM by Fit Small Business, and CRN Tech Innovator Award Winner in the Cloud Category. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights – everywhere you work.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was Voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2017. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

