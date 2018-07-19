Olay, the popular skin care brand, started using AI to make recommendations to its millions of users almost two years ago, and says it has doubled the company’s sales conversion rate overall.

It’s just the latest retail company that has turned to AI to boost its engagement with users to increase its top line. The traction confirms surveys that show an increasing number of businesses are putting AI investments at the head of their agenda.

True, Olay has an advantage over most companies. The billion-dollar brand is owned by giant Procter & Gamble, and has been using AI in its core product for some time. It has 25 years of expertise in image recognition, which helps it identify skin problems and improvement areas for its users.

In 2016, with renewed excitement growing around the potential of AI in marketing products, Olay leveraged the technology in a new marketing push, launching the Olay Skin Advisor, an online tool that gives women an accurate skin-age estimate and recommendations for care.

The product is based on a single selfie, and leverages Olay’s image expertise. Skin Advisor offers up a personalized product regimen, taking into account problem areas it sees, as well as what the user tells it they are most concerned about (wrinkles, crow’s feet, dry skin, etc.).

It incorporates an AI-powered matching engine built by Nara Logics, a Boston company that specializes in content matching and also serves the CIA, among others. Its technology decides exactly which of Olay’s 100 or so products to recommend, and in what combinations.

We talked with the CEO of Nara Logics, Jana Eggers (see video below), about how Olay doubled its conversion rate with the Skin Advisor product, which now has engaged more than four million customers. Skin Advisor also increased the average basket size, for example increasing it by 40 percent in China alone, and cut the bounce rate of visitors to a third of what it was previously. While P&G doesn’t break out Olay results in its earnings, it recently cited demand for Olay products as a reason for exceeding expected sales.

Here are my six take-aways from the interview: