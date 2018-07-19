Really Good Stuff, a subsidiary of Excelligence Learning and a big supplier of educational tools for teachers, has teamed up with Fingerprint to offer its mobile app Really Good Stuff Digital Learning Collection.

The company will launch the flagship digital product in time for school in September on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

According to a recent research study, 88 percent of kindergarten through second grade teachers use tablets in the classroom. This fall, Really Good Stuff aims to help them get the most out of the technology with a digital supplemental curriculum solution featuring 150-plus premium applications mapped to national, state, and Common Core standards.

Roughly 70 percent of teachers currently use multiple apps from different resources. Really Good Stuff Digital Learning Collection promises to provide teachers with what they need in one platform that offers access to content across a wide breadth of subjects.

“Over the last 25 years, we’ve become the go-to resource for educators who trust our products because we invest in development and incorporate teacher feedback to create exactly what they need,” said Excelligence CEO Dipak Golechha, in a statement. “With our first digital project, that process is no different. Really Good Stuff Digital Learning Collection provides a solution that gives early elementary teachers exactly what they are asking for.”

Image Credit: Really Good Stuff

Really Good Stuff products are found in nearly 75 percent of U.S. elementary schools. And the company worked with Fingerprint, a leading mobile technology company focused on learning, to build this all-in-one app.

The app features educational content developed from around the world and brands kids know, like Tinybop, Edoki Academy, Highlights for Children, and Toca Boca, among others.

Curriculum experts and teachers mapped each branded app across curriculum standards to support 21st century skills.

“Teachers are at the heart of everything we do here at Really Good Stuff, and with the launch of Really Good Stuff Digital Learning Collection and the recent acquisition of Steve Spangler Science we can now provide the best digital and physical solutions,” said president Anupam Martins, in a statement.

The company was founded in 1992.