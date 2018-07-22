Nickelodeon’s latest AR project has you using your phone in conjunction with its live broadcasting.

Revealed this week, the new Screens Up app is a new initiative from the company that will encourage you to get your smartphone out at specific moments during a show to augment your experience. Starting with Kid’s Choice Sports, which airs tomorrow at 8:00 PM PT/ET you’ll be prompted on-screen to lift your phone’s camera up to face the TV, at which point exclusive sequences synced to that moment will be viewable. you’ll have green gunk thrown at you and catch cameo appearances from popular Nickelodeon characters.

Check it out in the trailer below. You might not exactly be the target audience, but you can certainly see the appeal. It’s a little like the AR experiences that U2 and Eminem have been implementing in their live shows this year. The app is available to download on iOS and Android now for free.

When there isn’t a live moment occurring you’ll be able to interact with other AR elements like stickers and minigames, which will also be available when you’re not watching TV. Going forward, Nickelodeon is looking to expand the app with yet more experiences and support for other shows.

The app drops as Nickelodeon brings a VR experience based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Comic-Con this week.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018