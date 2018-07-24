America’s #1 Hummus Dressing Expands Retail Presence With Leading Midwest Grocer

O’DANG Hummus, maker of premium hummus and hummus dressings, today announced that its line of hummus dressings are now available at all Roundy’s Supermarkets and its family of stores. Roundy’s Supermarkets operates 150 retail stores under the names of Mariano’s, Pick ‘n Save, Copps and Metro Market with locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. These retailers will offer three SKUs: Caesar, Honey Mustard and Ranch.

O’DANG Hummus dressings bring innovation to the dressing aisle with better-for-you dressings made with US-Grown chickpeas as the first ingredient. The ‘Full Flavor, Fewer Calorie’ dressing line is gluten-free, preservative-free and free of high fructose corn syrup. This versatile product can be enjoyed on salads, as a dip, or as a marinade.

“O’DANG Hummus is very thrilled to partner with Roundy’s Supermarkets and its family of stores,” Jesse Wolfe, Founder and CEO of O’DANG Hummus. “Partnership with Roundy’s, highly-respected group of grocers in the Midwest, gives O’DANG Hummus an additional strategic foothold in the Midwest. Their customers will love our delicious, plant-based dressings that range from 25-45 calories per serving and are low in fat. We thank Roundy’s and look forward to building a strong relationship with them for years to come.”

O’DANG Hummus is a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company. KEEN Growth Capital is a venture fund that invests in and develops early-stage food and wellness companies with meaningful social impact.

About O’DANG Hummus™

O’DANG Hummus believes in “Hummus for All™.” O’DANG Hummus brings innovation to hummus products by making premium hummus and hummus dressings that are adventurous and delicious, blending Mediterranean heritage with beloved, relatable American flavors. Exciting flavors make O’DANG Hummus the favorite everyday hummus brand for the whole family. O’DANG Hummus products can be found in 49 states across America. Join the hummus revolution on all major social media channels and visit www.odanghummus.com.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

