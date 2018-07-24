Aurora Features OLED Display, Ip67-Grade Waterproofing and AR-Compatibility; Compass, GPS & WiFi Built-In With iOS and Android Apps, Retails at $799

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 24, 2018–

Outdoor Retail Expo, Booth #29127-SL – SiOnyx™ (Beverly, MA), a leader in infrared imaging technology – today announced the official launch for the SiOnyx Aurora™, the only HD action video camera with true day and night color imaging. SiOnyx Aurora is just under 8 ounces and sized to fit comfortably in one hand for easy operation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005695/en/

Aurora Day/Night Vision Camera (Photo: Business Wire)

Available in August direct from SiOnyx at sionyx.com at a retail price of $799, Aurora is based on the SiOnyx Ultra Low Light technology that is protected by more than 40 patents and until now was only available in the highest-end night vision optics costing tens of thousands of dollars. This identical technology has now been cost-reduced for use in Aurora and other upcoming devices from SiOnyx and its partners.

SiOnyx has developed a new semiconductor process that dramatically enhances the infrared sensitivity of silicon-based imaging. Its ultra low-light technology enables richly-defined color images and video during the day and twilight, combined with unmatched high-resolution viewing in near total darkness. Sample videos as well as images may be found at www.sionyx.com.

Through the free companion apps on iOS™ and Android®, you can review your experiences in real-time or control the Aurora directly from your phone. Designed for an active outdoor lifestyle, Aurora is also fully certified with an IP67 waterproof rating.

Aurora offers transformative night video for a wide range of uses including boating, hunting, fishing, nature watching, emergency response and other activities where clear night-vision is of importance. A removable neck strap allows you to keep it accessible on any adventure. Aurora uses GPS combined with an accelerometer and compass to accurately guide your way, day or night.

“Outdoor enthusiasts play day and night; capturing those adventures doesn’t need to stop when the sun goes down,” said Stephen Saylor, President and CEO of SiOnyx. “Aurora’s unique Ultra Low Light technology enables night video that people will swear was taken in full daylight.”

About SiOnyx:

Founded in 2006 by Professor Eric Mazur and Dr. James Carey of Harvard University, SiOnyx™ has commercialized a patented semiconductor process that dramatically enhances the sensitivity of silicon-based photonics. SiOnyx’s platform represents a significant breakthrough in the development of smaller, lower cost, high-performing photonic devices in applications ranging from simple light detection to advanced digital imaging and more. The company markets its low-light technology under the XQE™ family of CMOS images sensors and has also entered the consumer electronics market with the launch of the Aurora day/night action camera.

SiOnyx is a trademark of SiOnyx, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005695/en/

for SiOnyx

Jonathan Hirshon

jh@horizonpr.com