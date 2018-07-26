SoundFi has created a way to bring immersive 3D audio to ordinary headphones and smartphones, and it is releasing an iPhone app that improves the sound for the film The Equalizer 2 as the movie opens on Friday.

The free app will work with ordinary headphones and smartphones that viewers take the theaters (four theaters in Los Angeles, and one in Arizona) where the movie is playing. And it will make the movie experience better through its “binaural” audio, SoundFi said. This is one of the ways that movie makers and theater owners hope to bring more people back into theaters.

I met with SoundFi at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, and a lot has happened since then. To review, the Los Angeles company’s new format adds the fluid sounds of a surround-sound system to your headphones. It modifies content in a spatial way, so that sports, movies, and other content can be fully enjoyed as they are meant to be.

Image Credit: SoundFi

If you download the SoundFi: At the Movies iOS app, you get the ability to play the sound for a movie in the spatial audio format. You select the movie, download the sound for it, and then fire up the app in the theater to listen to the movie. You can even use the app to listen to the film in a different language through headphones.

In the theater, you can sit in any seat, and put on your headphones that are connected to the smartphone. You don’t have to worry about being in the sweet spot of the sound system, and the sync is automated, said Chris Anastas, cofounder of SoundFi.

I’m no audiofile, but I listened to it. And it sound fuller, louder, and had deeper bass than the headphones I’ve used in the past. Some theaters definitely have fancy sound systems, but SoundFi-enhanced headphones play a synchronized version of the movie’s sound to ensure the sound quality is high.

The technology is the brainchild of Anastas and Bill Kehoe, who have worked on it more than five years. They started in 2014 and raised $3 million in an early funding round. After they unveiled the tech at CES, SoundFi was able to raise an additional $2.2 million, Anastas said.

“SoundFi: At the Movies is smartphone app to allow you to enjoy the SoundFi format in an auditorium,” Anastas said. “Binaural audio is completely different from hearing sound from a loudspeaker. It requires headphones, and it’s personalized for you. It gives you an idea of the direction the sound is coming from.”

Antoine Fuqua, director of the Colombia Pictures film The Equalizer 2, has joined as executive adviser and partner with SoundFi. The Equalizer 2, which stars Denzel Washington, will be the first of a number of movies to use the SoundFi format, Anastas said.

“As a movie fan, you want to disappear into a film,” Fuqua said in a video. “You want to forget everything else going on in your life and disappear into a movie. SoundFi allows you to do that in a way that’s unique.”

Image Credit: SoundFi

If it’s a gunshot or a chirping cricket, SoundFi will amplify it in the way it is intended to bear heard, Fuqua said.

For theater owners, it could be easier to promote SoundFi than to install an expensive surround-sound system in a theater.

Anastas and Bill Kehoe started the company in 2014. They publicized it at CES, and within 24 hours of that, an agent from Creative Artists Agency gave the company a call. That eventually led to Fuqua getting involved.

An Android version is coming soon. SoundFi takes post-production 5.1, 7.1 and object-based sound mixes and renders them into a binaural

spatial audio format that provides a personalized sound experience whether you are watching a new movie in the theater or, coming soon, enjoying a movie streamed to a computer, phone or mobile device.

Over time, SoundFi is likely to start charging a fee for each movie soundtrack that a user downloads.