Dropbox today increased the storage space for its paid tiers by 1 terabyte for no additional charge. Dropbox Professional users are getting a bump from 1TB to 2TB, while Dropbox Business users are going from 2TB to 3TB.

All new Professional and Business subscriptions will include the extra storage starting today. The company says it will increase storage for existing accounts “in the coming weeks.”

Dropbox Plus, which costs $10 per month, will remain at 1TB of storage. Dropbox Professional still costs $20 per month but now comes with 2TB of storage.

Dropbox Business plans still start at $12.50 per user per month but offer 3TB of storage. For unlimited storage, you’ll have to pay $20 per user per month.

By comparison, Google One offers 2TB for $9.99 per month, 10TB for $100 per month, 20TB for $200 per month, and 30TB for $300 per month. Microsoft’s OneDrive offers 1TB for $15 per user per month and unlimited storage for $120 per user per year.

We asked Dropbox if it was responding to the competition, which is heating up in the space. “No — this is a result of us listening to our users, who have told us that they want more space,” a Dropbox spokesperson told VentureBeat. She added that the company currently does not have plans to increase the storage of its other tiers.

Dropbox says the move will make it easier for new users to join, uploading all their files for a lower cost. For existing users, the company hopes they will use the extra space to store projects that include high-definition video, to upload photos so they can free up phone space, and to send large files to clients for review.