Simon Data, the first and only enterprise Customer Data Platform with a fully-integrated marketing cloud, today announced the close of a $20 million Series B funding round to further develop its arsenal of solutions for marketers.

The financing was led by Polaris Partners, and follows a Series A funding round in 2015. The company was founded by Jason Davis, Josh Neckes, and Matt Walker, and has raised a total of $32 million to date.

“The current crop of enterprise CDPs are falling short of their promise to deliver on personalization,” said Josh Neckes, Co-Founder & President of Simon Data. “Like us, they have the capacity to join data from disparate sources to build a rich, unified view of the customer. Unlike us, they’re completely incapable of complex campaign orchestration. With more ways to engage customers than ever, marketers are demanding complex cross-channel workflows, deep insights and journey management. That’s where the value is and where we come in.”

Simon’s disruptive platform vision of blending the messaging and orchestration capabilities of a marketing cloud with the critical infrastructure offered by an enterprise-scale CDP quickly attracted major customers such as Airbnb, OpenTable, Blue Apron, TrueCar, and Rover. Simon enables these and other major brands to leverage all of their customer data to drive personalized, optimized communication in any end-channel.

“The value to any business of big data lies in the insights it provides and the business outcomes actioning it can deliver,” said Jason Davis, Co-Founder & CEO of Simon Data. “Companies everywhere have invested tremendously in their data infrastructure, but they’re unable to capture the value held within. Simon is a new type of platform designed specifically to unlock that value by using data to inform and orchestrate the customer experience.”

Dave Barrett, Managing Partner at Polaris Partners, joins Simon Data’s Board of Directors, alongside Maria Cirino from .406 Ventures. .406, F-Prime, and Commerce Ventures also participated in the round.

“Simon Data is solving the complex personalization puzzle that has long frustrated marketing executives & practitioners. Fine-grained performance measurement and campaign ROI is the holy grail for this next generation of marketing,” said Barrett. “Jason, Josh, and Matt have an incredible vision in this space, and have navigated colliding categories to produce a solution that is wholly unique. Their customer traction speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to be their partner in their journey in building a transformative company.”

Simon Data will make additional use of the funding for business development and expansion of its product and engineering teams, with a specific focus on data science. To learn more about Simon Data, visit www.simondata.com.

About Simon Data

Simon Data is the first and only enterprise customer data platform with a fully-integrated marketing cloud. Moving beyond the limitations of both categories, Simon’s platform empowers businesses to leverage enterprise-scale big data and machine learning to power customer communications in any channel. Simon’s unique approach allows brands to develop incredible personalization capabilities without needing to build and maintain massive bespoke data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.simondata.com.

About Polaris Partners

Polaris Partners invests in exceptional technology and healthcare companies across all stages of their life cycles. With offices in Boston, San Francisco, and Dublin, we partner globally with an unparalleled network of entrepreneurs, top scientists and emerging innovators who are making significant contributions in their fields and improving the way in which we live and work. For more information, visit www.polarispartners.com.

