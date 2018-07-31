SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 31, 2018–

Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), a private equity investment firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Synoptek, has completed its acquisition of Indusa, a global technology company focused on end-to-end enterprise software solutions and services. The acquisition helps further position Synoptek as one of the leading digital transformation and IT management providers and bolsters its capabilities across a variety of key Microsoft technologies.

“This acquisition means we have all of the delivery capabilities to plan, build, and manage complete integrated solutions in the cloud coupled with an emphasis on compliance and security,” said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. “With our breadth and depth of expertise, we can deliver a complete digital transformation, helping organizations leverage an integrated technology platform that will simplify their IT, accelerate change more cost effectively, and enable them to achieve business results faster.”

“The acquisition of Indusa aligns directly with our strategy of moving up the technology stack to the application level, deepens our expertise in a variety of high growth service areas, and expands our global delivery capacity,” added Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica.

Along with their current managed support services, Synoptek will be able to further offer predictive analytics, business intelligence, and process innovation solutions. Additional capabilities will include:

Business consulting and business systems implementation

Predictive analytics and enhanced internet-of-things delivery capabilities

Business systems planning and implementation expertise across CRM, analytics, eCommerce, ERP, as well as productivity and collaboration solutions

Additional cloud migration and support capabilities

Highly skilled personnel across: Microsoft Dynamics (365, AX, CRM), Power BI for Office 365, Azure Data Factory, Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Azure Analysis Service, Tableau, and Magento

Expansive expertise across broad platforms within Microsoft and Amazon Web Services

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica is a leading lower-middle-market-focused private equity firm that has raised over $700 million of investment capital across four funds. The firm acquires and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since 2001, Sverica has maintained a “high touch” operating philosophy of taking an active role in portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

About Synoptek

Synoptek provides information technology management services, consulting and IT leadership to organizations worldwide. The firm manages and operates IT infrastructure with 24/7 operations, automated toolsets, and highly skilled technologists. Synoptek’s trusted team of IT professionals provides superior end user and device management support to improve business performance and success. Synoptek offers a complete suite of managed IT services at the service levels necessary for customers to excel as high performing organizations. For more information, please visit https://synoptek.com/.

