Naked Labs has raised $14 million for Naked, a 3D body scanner designed for home consumers. The company also said it is now shipping the scanner to preorder customers.

The scanner is a like a “magic mirror” that scans your body and allows you to track how your physical shape changes over time. It has a connected rotating scale and companion mobile app that helps you capture your full form for posterity.

The $1,395 scanner will be generally available in the fourth quarter. Founders Fund led the investment, with contributions from NEA, Lumia Capital, Venture 51, Seabed VC, and others. Naked also received personal investment from Founders Fund partner Cyan Banister. The round will be used to scale manufacturing, grow the team, and continue development.

Image Credit: Naked Labs

“Founders Fund is known for investing in big ideas, and Naked Labs is no exception,” said Banister, in a statement. “We are excited about what the team is doing, and this is just the beginning. Once you create a platform for body models, the number of valuable services for the end user is infinite. We truly believe this will change how people interface with the internet — and their bodies.”

Naked’s core technology consists of a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth-enabled mirror that uses three Intel RealSense depth sensors to construct the user’s unique 3D body model as Naked’s scale rotates them 360 degrees in 15 seconds. (That’s quite a ride.)

Image Credit: Naked Labs

After being scanned, users can view their scan in the Naked app to see a holistic suite of metrics, including body fat percent, lean mass and fat mass, circumferences, side-by-side comparisons, and graphs of historical data.

“We are pleased to provide Naked Labs with Intel RealSense technology,” said Sagi Ben Moshe, vice president and general manager of the Intel RealSense Group, in a statement. “This is a great example of how we are enabling our customers to build products that enrich people’s lives through devices and machines that perceive the world in 3D.”

Shape, mPort, and Body Labs have also said in the past that they were building 3D scanners. But Naked Labs believes it is the first on the market with the latest Intel RealSense sensors.

Naked Labs believes its product gives people the opportunity to see themselves in an objective, visual way that reveals the impact diet, exercise, and other daily decisions have on the body.

Image Credit: Naked Labs

Additionally, 3D scans show progress faster than anything else, keeping users motivated and accountable when they exercise — or eat too much. Democratizing this information — previously available only in gyms and medical facilities — empowers the individual to take control of their own body story, the company said.

“We have been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Naked Labs CEO Farhad Farahbakhshian, in a statement. “Today, people are searching for evidence-based methods to track health and fitness that aren’t solely focused on weight. We are excited to get Naked into people’s homes to give them better insight into exactly what’s going on in their body and help them work toward their goals.”

Image Credit: Naked Labs

Naked envisions a future in which your clothes can be tailored to 1/10th of an inch, dynamic health care plans can be designed for you, or you can play yourself in a video game — all enabled by your precise digital body model.

The system has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips that can auto-sync with your iOS or Android devices. It has a laptop-grade processor that converts 4GB of raw data into a 3D version of you, as well as a rotating weight scale. It stands 62.5 inches tall.

Naked Labs was founded in 2015 and has 50 employees.