Efficacy of Engineered T Cells can be Uncoupled from Toxicities Observed with CAR T Cell Therapy

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc., (Triumvira) a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on designing safe and more effective T cell therapies today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in today’s edition of Nature Communications, which describes the mechanism of action of the company’s T cell antigen coupler (TAC) technology, designed to co-opt the natural biology of T cells to attack solid and liquid tumors.

Benefits of Co-opting Natural T Cell Receptors (Graphic: Business Wire)

The article, titled “The chimeric TAC receptor co-opts the T cell receptor yielding robust anti-tumor activity without toxicity” presents results from pre-clinical studies with human T cells engineered with Triumvira’s proprietary TAC technology directed against multiple antigens. The results clearly demonstrate robust and antigen-specific cytokine production and cytotoxicity in vitro and strong anti-tumor activity in a variety of xenograft models, including solid and liquid tumors. In addition, the study observes that HER2-TAC T cells demonstrate robust penetration and local proliferation and activation in solid tumors.

“This peer-reviewed article provides scientific validation of our platform TAC technology and provides future hope for patients by potentially making T cell therapy more accessible to a much larger pool of cancer patients,” commented Paul Lammers, MD, MSc, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Based on these data and other pre-clinical data in hand, we continue with confidence to advance this program into clinical development.”

“Comparative studies in a solid tumor model demonstrated the unique biological differences of the TAC and CAR receptors. Unlike the known toxicities with CAR T cell therapy, this study indicated that TAC T cells outperformed second generation CAR T cells, revealing both increased tumor penetrating ability, anti-tumor efficacy and reduced toxicity,” commented Jonathan Bramson, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, Vice Dean for Research at McMaster University, Hamilton, ON, Canada, and Triumvira’s co-founder and Acting Chief Scientific Officer. “These results are exciting and help to elucidate the mechanism of TAC T cells, which may have a superior therapeutic index relative to CAR T cells.”

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Jonathan Bramson at McMaster University and Bloom Burton & Co., a niche life-sciences investment bank, with the vision of developing novel T cell therapies that are safer and more efficacious than current cell therapy cancer treatments, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Our proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology recruits the entire natural T cell receptor and is independent of the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC), allowing for the development of better therapies for a broader range of patients with either solid or liquid malignancies and with diseases other than cancer. With operations spanning North America, our corporate offices are located in Austin, Texas, and our research facilities are in Hamilton, Ontario. For more information, visit www.triumvira.com or send email inquiries to partners@triumvira.com.

