Verifocal™ adapts to the human eye to reduce eye strain and lets users see more naturally in virtual reality

Lemnis Technologies is announcing the launch of Verifocal™, a new software and hardware platform that works with the human eye to create a more immersive and comfortable VR experience. Verifocal™ analyzes eye movements to determine where the user is looking, and how far. It then automatically adjusts the optics in the VR headset accordingly. The launch will take place at SIGGRAPH 2018 in Vancouver. Attendees can demo the first headsets powered by Verifocal™ and order an evaluation kit during the event.

http://www.lemnis.tech/

Key benefits of Verifocal™ include:

Reduced eye strain : Works together with the mechanisms of the human eye to trigger a natural accommodation response, which allows for a more comfortable experience and prolonged use

: Works together with the mechanisms of the human eye to trigger a natural accommodation response, which allows for a more comfortable experience and prolonged use Focus on near objects : Detail and comfort when observing nearby objects enables applications of VR that require close interaction, including hand tracking and manipulation – it no longer matters where virtual objects are placed, ending many constraints for content developers

: Detail and comfort when observing nearby objects enables applications of VR that require close interaction, including hand tracking and manipulation – it no longer matters where virtual objects are placed, ending many constraints for content developers Enhanced experience with eye tracking : Tracks user’s eye movements to enable adjustments in real-time, providing seamless visual experience

: Tracks user’s eye movements to enable adjustments in real-time, providing seamless visual experience Virtual Reality without eyeglasses: Takes into account a user’s prescription to provide a sharp and comfortable experience for all, without the inconvenience of wearing glasses under a headset

VR sickness plays a role in delaying VR’s mass adoption. Modern head-mounted displays trick users’ brains into perceiving depth by showing different images to each eye, but fail to generate consistent focus cues. This creates sensory conflicts that can lead to serious discomfort. Headset users who frequently experience headaches, nausea, and eye strain, are less likely to continue experimenting with virtual reality.

Lemnis Technologies aims to address this and help make virtual reality break into the mainstream. Verifocal™ can benefit industries that would require VR for prolonged use, such as healthcare, engineering, and education, helping the VR market reach industries beyond gaming and entertainment.

Lemnis Technologies Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Pierre-Yves Laffont states, “The vergence-accommodation conflict prevents users from having a comfortable, prolonged VR experience. We’ve developed a platform that works together with the human eye to create a natural response that we hope will help more people feel comfortable in virtual reality.”

