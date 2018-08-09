AltspaceVR has released tools to let users create their own sharable spaces in virtual reality.

It uses a drag-and-drop interface, allowing you to place objects in a 3D space using AltspaceVR-compatible headsets — including Oculus Go and Gear VR. It’s one of the first major upgrades since Microsoft acquired the social VR platform

If you save the space, you can invite others to join it.

“This is step one of a greater plan to make sure our community can help build AltspaceVR with us,” said Katie Kelly, head of engagement for AltspaceVR, in a blog post. “Today our community will have basic kits that they can use to build their environment. We’ll aim to release more kits so folks can have more options to

customize their world.”

You can choose a kit based on popular environments, Campfire and Origin, or make it your own. You can also attend a world-building event to connect with the design community. AltspaceVR will feature the best worlds and let you share your own world on Twitter or Facebook.

If you want, you can host multiplayer social games in VR, import your in-world photography snaps, and include teleporters to common spaces. You can give your world a name, a profile picture, and choose a starting environment. Templates include: ​Base Worlds and SDK Playground Worlds.