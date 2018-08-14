Career website Glassdoor today released its 2018 report on the “Highest Paying Jobs in America.” Out of the top 25 U.S. jobs listed, 13 were in tech — two more than last year, and as always, more than in any other industry (health care was next in line, with five jobs).

Glassdoor’s list is ordered by average base salary. For a job title to be considered, it had to have received at least 100 salary reports shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (similar job titles were grouped together, C-suite level jobs were excluded). Glassdoor says it also applied “a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority.”

Without further ado, here are the U.S. tech jobs that made the cut:

Enterprise Architect Software Development Manager Software Engineering Manager Software Architect Engineering Manager Applications Development Manager IT Program Manager Solutions Architect Data Architect Systems Architect Scrum Master Cloud Engineer Data Scientist

The first four tech jobs placed in the top 10 of the full list. Enterprise Architect was fourth overall, Software Development Manager took sixth, Software Engineer Manager grabbed eighth, and Software Architect snuck in at tenth. Last year, only two tech positions made it into the top 10.

Glassdoor’s report is based on what employees say anonymously about their employer. Job openings per job title refer to the active job listings on Glassdoor as of July 19, 2018.

Here is the full list of the 25 highest-paying jobs in the U.S.:

Physician: $195,842 base salary, 3,038 job openings Pharmacy Manager: $146,412 base salary, 2,009 job openings Pharmacist: $127,120 base salary, 2,534 job openings Enterprise Architect: $115,944 base salary, 1,097 job openings Corporate Counsel: $115,580 base salary, 693 job openings Software Development Manager: $108,879 base salary, 1,064 job openings Physician Assistant: $108,761 base salary, 8,616 job openings Software Engineering Manager: $107,479 base salary, 1,105 job openings Nurse Practitioner: $106,962 base salary, 14,931 job openings Software Architect: $105,329 base salary, 1,130 job openings Engineering Manager: $105,260 base salary, 4,738 job openings Applications Development Manager: $104,048 base salary, 360 job openings Plant Manager: $103,892 base salary, 1,182 job openings IT Program Manager: $102,969 base salary, 218 job openings Solutions Architect: $102,160 base salary, 5,899 job openings Financial Planning and Analysis Manager: $102,155 base salary, 108 job openings Data Architect: $101,900 base salary, 1,472 job openings Strategy Manager: $101,754 base salary, 2,641 job openings Systems Architect: $100,984 base salary, 1,146 job openings Scrum Master: $98,239 base salary, 1,876 job openings Consulting Manager: $97,154 base salary, 1,536 job openings Attorney: $96,678 base salary, 903 job openings Cloud Engineer: $96,449 base salary, 1,077 job openings Tax Manager: $96,175 base salary, 3,690 job openings Data Scientist: $96,116 base salary, 4,986 job openings

It won’t be long before the whole list is making six figures.