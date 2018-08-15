KFAR-SABA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 15, 2018–

CathWorks announced that its FAST-FFR trial is fully enrolled ahead of schedule. The trial is designed to evaluate efficacy of the CathWorks FFR angio™ System in terms of sensitivity and specificity when compared to conventional invasive Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR). Enrollment in the trial began on September 27, 2017 and enrollment of all 382 subjects was completed just eight (8) months later on June 7, 2018.

FFR is an invasive technique used to measure pressure differences across a stenosed area in the coronary arteries. CathWorks FFR angio System is non-invasive and performed intra-procedurally, during coronary angiography. The System is designed to enable physicians to objectively and cost-effectively determine if PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) is indicated, without an additional intervention during the course of a routine diagnostic angiography.

The FAST-FFR trial is being conducted at ten leading cardiovascular centers around the world using various coronary angiography platforms. These sites include:

OLV Aalst, Belgium Rabin Medical Center, Israel Rigs Hospital CPH, Denmark St. Francis Hospital, NY, USA University of Erlangen, Germany Stanford University, CA, USA Share Zedek Medical Center Columbia University, NY, USA HaSharon Medical Center, Israel University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA

William F. Fearon, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Stanford University Medical Center, is the FAST-FFR trial principal investigator. “As interventional cardiologists, we want objective multi-vessel physiologic measurements to make PCI decisions, which can be performed easily and with as low risk and cost as possible,” Dr. Fearon said. “We look forward to the data analysis and understanding how CathWorks FFR angio System data compares to pressure wire-derived FFR.”

Jim Corbett, CathWorks CEO, added, “Early enrollment of the FAST-FFR trial population confirms interventional cardiologists’ excitement about cost-effectively adding a new level of objectivity in PCI decision-making.”

The CathWorks FFR angio System is in development and is not yet FDA cleared or available for sale within the United States.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company’s focus today is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFR angio System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical for every case.

