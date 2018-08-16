Google wants to make finding qualified job candidates easier with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). To that end, it today announced that the job search feature of its Cloud Talent Solution (formerly Cloud Job Discovery) is now generally available.

Cloud Talent Solution, which launched as Cloud Jobs API in 2016, is a development platform for job search workloads that factors in desired commute time, mode of transit, and other preferences in matching employers with job seekers. It also powers automated job alerts and saved search alerts.

According to Google, CareerBuilder, which uses Cloud Talent Solution, saw a 15 percent lift in users who view jobs sent through alerts and 41 percent increase in “expression of interest” actions from those users.

Alongside the public launch of Cloud Talent Solution, Google introduced a new feature to the toolset: profile search. It allows staffing agencies and enterprise hiring companies to, using natural phrases like “front-end engineer” or “mid-level manager,” sift quickly through databases of past candidates.

Profile search is available today in private beta.

In a blog post today, the Mountain View, California company highlighted another AI-powered solution for businesses: Recommendation Solution. It’s a reference architecture that surfaces content or product based on anonymized user data from Google Analytics 360, and it works with Cloud Composer to update machine learning models in customizable, predefined increments.

At Google’s Cloud Next 2018 conference in July, the search giant announced a slew of enterprise-focused AI solutions including Contact Center AI, a “complete solution at transforming the … contact center.” Contact Center AI, which is built with Google’s Dialogflow package, leverages natural language processing to onboard customers efficiently; it asks them to describe the reason for their call, captures relevant information, and, where possible, attempts to resolve simple problems. On the agent side of the equation, it bubbles useful information caller information and documentation up to the top.

Contact Center AI is available through more than a dozen enterprise vendors in all, including popular platforms like Twilio, Vonage, and Upwire, and more than 800 customers have signed up for alpha access, Google said.

That’s not all Google revealed at Cloud Next. It also launched its graphical drag-and-drop AutoML Vision tool — a part of its Cloud AutoML platform — in public beta. And it updated it with support for handwriting, PDF and TIFF scanning, and object recognition.

Google said that since January, around 18,000 customers have expressed an interest in AutoML Vision.