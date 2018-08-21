BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 21, 2018–

Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”) today announced that it had acquired a majority interest in Gener8, LLC (“Gener8”). The investment marks Sverica’s sixth investment from its fourth fund.

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Gener8 designs and manufactures life science instrumentation, complex clinical devices as well as advanced industrial systems, leveraging expertise in microfluidics, optics, electronics and embedded systems. Its capabilities include end-to-end design, development, prototype and low-to-medium volume manufacturing. David Klein, founder and CEO, said “Gener8 has independently grown to be a significant player in the technology design, engineering and manufacturing space, but in partnership with Sverica, and the associated experience and capital they bring, Gener8 will be well-positioned to realize its long-term potential as a global provider of technology solutions.”

Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica said, “Our interest in Gener8 was born out of our experience in medtech manufacturing. Gener8 occupies a compelling position at the intersection of technological trends and the commercialization of IP. Sverica is excited to partner with the Gener8 team to build a leader in the engineering and production of turnkey medical and industrial technologies.” Gregg Osenkowski, Principal at Sverica added, “We were attracted to Gener8 based on their combination of broad, multidiscipline engineering competencies together with manufacturing operations, which our research showed to be a true differentiator.”

About Gener8

Gener8, founded in 2002, is a leading provider of turnkey design and manufacturing services specializing in high complexity products, primarily for medical device, diagnostics and industrial applications. Gener8 maintains state-of-the-art facilities and a world-class engineering team with more than 30 PhDs spanning a multitude of disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, software, optical and systems engineering. For more information, please visit www.gener8.net.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica is a leading lower-middle-market-focused private equity firm that has raised over $700 million of investment capital across four funds. The firm acquires and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since 2001, Sverica has maintained a “high touch” operating philosophy of taking an active role in portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

