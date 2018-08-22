Mozilla’s shared virtual reality app Hubs launched back in April as a WebVR “experiment” — a basic 3D environment for cross-platform immersive social experiences. Today, the organization announced the “first big feature update” to Hubs: You can now import content into a shared Hubs room just by pasting a web link or dragging and dropping.

What kind of content, you might ask? From the web, you can import documents, images, videos, and 3D models from various sites, including PDFs and content from Imgur, Giphy, YouTube, Sketchfab, Poly, and GLTF. Additionally, you can now upload files directly from your phone or computer to Hubs, or share the clipboard from your current Hubs-accessing device for group perusing.

If that list isn’t enough for your collaborative VR sharing needs, Mozilla promises to keep “adding more and more supported content types and methods for bringing more media into Hubs.”

Since there’s potential for shared content to get into the wrong hands, Mozilla says that it encrypts what goes into the room — notably on the server rather than end-to-end — and uses tokens to restrict access to people who were in the room when the content was shared. Content is stored for 48 hours after the last access time, then automatically deleted.

By design, Hubs works across “any VR device on the market,” as well as phones and PCs. You can try it out for yourself through Mozilla’s Hubs site here, and view the open source code here.