RHA has unveiled the CL2 Planar, a Bluetooth in-ear headphone that the company says is the first to use planar magnetic technology, putting high-quality audio into a small device.

Apparently, it’s enough for RHA to price the headphones at $900 for those placing preorders. It will debut online and at select retailers on September 12.

The Glasgow, Scotland-based audio company designed the CL2 Planar around a compact planar magnetic driver. It took RHA four years to develop the 10-millimeter drive, which consists of a planar coil and 16-micrometer diaphragm that is “perfectly suspended” above two matched magnetic fields.

The driver produces “unprecedented performance,” the company said, allowing for portable, high-fidelity audio.

“The combination of industry-leading technology and remarkable materials used in the CL2 Planar results in a headphone like no other. The miniaturization of planar magnet technology is a feat of engineering, and the sound generated reflects this,” said Colum Fraser, marketing manager at RHA, in a statement. “As well as being technologically advanced and sounding great, the CL2 Planar is Hi-Fi Bluetooth compatible. We believe this creates a very special offering for people who love amazing audio and want that experience wherever they are.”

The headphones come with wired and wireless options. The designers made the CL2 Planar using premium materials and manufacturing processes, taking inspiration from the aerospace and fine jewelry industries.

They used zirconium dioxide to create near-indestructible housings for the CL2 Planar. The uniform molecular structure of zirconium is also used to make synthetic diamonds and protect jet engines. The smooth internal surface encourages an uninterrupted flow of audio waves from driver to ear.

“At the start of the design process for the CL2 Planar, my team were faced with the challenge of creating a new standard in acoustic engineering. We spent years researching and testing, and what we have produced is a world-first in magnetic driver technology — a true testament to the creativity and innovation at RHA,” said Kyle Hutchison, head of product design at RHA. “We needed to develop something strong and aesthetically superior to protect the incredibly intricate driver. The precision-engineered, injection-moulded zirconium dioxide housings are light, durable, and scratch-resistant. These beautiful pieces are the result of our inventive design, superior workmanship, and years of experience in true-to-life audio.”

The CL2 Planar comes with detachable 3.5 millimeter and balanced 2.5 millimeter cables, as well as a modified version of RHA’s SecureFlex 12-hour Bluetooth neckband. The variety of cables allows users to listen via different devices, with wired or Bluetooth connections. This feature enables custom combinations with personal audio equipment.

The Bluetooth SecureFlex neckband provides 12-hour battery life and a universal remote that allows users to switch between music, calls, and digital assistant functions at the touch of a button.

Listeners can use the SecureFlex neckband to access their device’s digital assistant. This means they can send messages, use navigation apps, or have text read out using only the remote on the headphones — all without interacting directly with the device.

The neckband can connect simultaneously with multiple devices and sends vibrations through the silicone neckband to make sure no call is missed. The tap-and-go pairing (NFC) function facilitates hassle-free connections, and the neckband has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters for any connected device.