Going beyond the education market, Dell is launching its first consumer-focused Chromebook with the Inspiron consumer brand.

It’s the first built-for-consumer Chromebook with the Inspiron brand, a premium look and feel, an integrated pen, and a unique chassis. And it shows the Chromebooks have a shot at taking a larger slice of the consumer laptop market than they have in the past.

“We are targeting the generation of kids who had Chromebooks in schools,” said Raza Haider, Dell vice president of Inspiron and Vostro, in an interview with VentureBeat. “As they age into high school and college, we want them to have a device that lets them use the Chrome applications they are used to but also looks and feels like a premium consumer device.”

Image Credit: Dell

The Chromebooks come in a couple of models. There’s the Inspiron 7480, a 14-inch screen with 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid functionality. It will be available on October 23 at $600. It has an Intel 8th Gen Core i3 processor, 4 GB of main memory, and up to 128 GB of flash storage. It has 10 hours of battery life, a backlit keyboard, and an electro-magnetic resonance stylus. The chassis is made from a sleek aluminum and it has a narrow bezel.

There’s also the Inspiron 3181, an 11.6-inch Chromebook for $180. The device has a battery life of 13 hours, and it has an Intel Celeron processsor, Intel integrated graphics, 4 GB of system memory, and 16 GB of flash memory. Another version with 2-in-1 tablet functionality costs $280.