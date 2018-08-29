Location data and intelligence are key to crafting a killer consumer experience, reaching them when and where their hearts, minds, and wallets are ready to be captured. Learn how it can help you acquire new customers, keep current customers coming back, and boost your market share when you join this VB Live event!

Do you know where your customer has been? And do you want to know where they’re going — especially if it’s straight to your competitor’s door? Location data — which comes from geo coordinates gathered from connected devices, Wi-Fi access points, geo-located cell towers, Bluetooth beacons, and IPs — offers up that kind of competitive advantage by pinpointing where people are, and what places they’re visiting. Married together, that information becomes location intelligence, which can deliver powerful, actionable insights into customer behavior.

Here are just a few applications of location data and intelligence.

Learn where they’re headed — and why

Location data can pinpoint customer movements everywhere from retail locations to large events. And understanding movement patterns of customers can allow you to do everything from monitoring the performance of your store and measuring the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns to designing more engaging settings and understanding whose interest you’ve captured, where, why, and to what extent.

Location data offers a far deeper understanding of your customers and prospects, giving you context on their behavior, insight into their habits, and deeper knowledge of who they are and what they want.

Get a leg up on your competitors

It’s called geo-conquesting, and it’s a killer strategy, whether you’re looking to snatch a bigger market share or get a better look at why you might be losing customers. Location intelligence lets you geofence your competitors and keep an eye out for high-value potential customers. When they’re shopping at a competitor’s business, that’s your time to shine by sending them promotions designed to win them away. It can also give you a better look at how the surrounding businesses might be affecting your own.

Up your targeting and personalization game

Now you know about their habits, where they’re going, and why. You also know where they are, right now. Is it time to send personalized, location-triggered content their way? It’s real-world, real-time targeting, and that kind of dynamic, highly tailored messaging has been shown to significantly increase engagement and conversion.

Solve for attribution

You’re spending marketing bucks on big online campaigns — but are they working? With location intelligence, you can link your advertising and marketing efforts to the real-world behavior of your customers, helping you understand how far your investment is going, and when it’s time to rejigger your strategy. It’s possibly the only way to keep tabs on just how effective those campaigns are at tearing your customers away from their computers and bringing them in-store.

