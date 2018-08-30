Leaps in conversational technology are changing consumers’ expectations, and financial service companies need to keep up. Learn how flexible, contextualized voice and chat can optimize user experiences, drive digital engagement, and streamline customer communications when you join this VB Live event.

In the early 2000s, chatbots popped up in the banking world, allowing customers to enter keywords to do simple things like get their account balances. Fast forward to 2018 and messaging apps are storming the communication arena, with consumers preferring to interact with friends, families, and brands alike on platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook Messenger, where over 100,000 bots now live.

AI has also been added to the chatbot mix, which means specific keywords aren’t necessary – you can now conversate with a bot as naturally as you would with a friend, and enjoy a hugely expanded variety of interactions.

Chatbots continue to get more sophisticated, even taking a page from digital assistants like Alexa and Google Home by adding voice capabilities, and it’s increasingly clear that customers are going to start expecting that their interactions with companies be via conversational user interfaces (CUI).

Over at Capital One, a text-based chatbot service lets you manage your finances by texting about things like payment history and even paying your credit card bill. Mastercard’s Facebook Messenger bot does all of the above, but also offers cardholder benefits updates and shares new offers and services. At Bank of America, you can have conversations with the chatbot Erica – both via text and voice – to schedule a payment, check out your most recent transactions, and more. The company is planning to offer predictive analytics as well, in order to offer customers financial health products and services – the next big step for AI-powered chatbots.

So in order to be on the cutting edge, and more importantly, stay competitive, financial institutions need to embrace a conversational banking strategy that includes leveling up the AI-based services consumers are demanding. Intelligent data and machine learning analytics can power conversational, interactive financial assistants that measure and monitor your customers’ financial health, and then produce personalized insights and smart recommendations designed to help them reach financial goals.

And these solutions lower costs for financial institutions even while they measurably improve customer service, significantly boost engagement, and help consumers feel like more than just a number to their banks.

