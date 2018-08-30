NEW YORK & LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 30, 2018–

Tinyclues, provider of a leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution, today announced the launch of operations in the Nordic and DACH regions with offices in Copenhagen and in Munich. Tinyclues has hired two new talents whose primary role will be to lead and strengthen the regional sales teams, and to help B2C brands maximize campaign revenue and customer experience.

Tinyclues recently closed a Series B investment and is expanding rapidly around the world. The company has in recent years already extended operations from France to North America and to the United Kingdom with offices in New York and London.

Tinyclues in the Nordics will be led by Adam Gravesen, until recently an IT sales leader with video marketing platform firm TwentyThree. Prior to that role, he was head of sales, Nordics for Unwire, a mobile fintech solution vendor.

“Across the Nordics, there is huge opportunity for Tinyclues and I’m really excited to be building the company here,” said Gravesen. “As everywhere, marketers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland recognize that their traditional campaign targeting strategies are reaching a plateau; by using campaign intelligence solutions based on deep learning they can now deliver hugely improved customer engagement and significantly higher revenues“.

In Germany, Tinyclues has appointed Yannik Kottusch to lead operations. He joins Tinyclues from Emarsys, for whom he managed the marketing platform vendor’s sales in Germany and Switzerland.

“I’m excited to bring campaign intelligence to the DACH region,” said Kottusch. “For many years, B2C leaders in this region have been in need of innovation that will allow them to run campaigns that are both customer and business centric. Tinyclues is bringing real, impactful results and is going to disrupt this space.”

Tinyclues now counts over 100 major brands across ten countries as customers, including Club Med, Thomas Cook, AccorHotels, Fnac Darty, Arcadia and Lacoste. Tinyclues will be present at major German and Danish digital marketing events in the fall, including DMEXCO and eTail Nordics.

“We’re incredibly excited to be launching operations in the Nordics and Germany and to have appointed Adam and Yannik to lead our growth in these regions,” said Matthieu Chouard, Senior Vice President Sales EMEA at Tinyclues. “There’s really strong interest from brands across Europe and North America because Tinyclues’ campaign intelligence solution changes the campaign management game. Not only are we freeing marketers from daily low-value tasks, Tinyclues is also outperforming competing approaches by huge margins, delivering an average 49 percent campaign revenue uplift while increasing customer engagement.”

