Sales and marketing automation company Drift today announced the acquisition of Siftrock, a Seattle-based company that focuses on email reply management. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Siftrock will continue to sell its standalone service, but the technology will also be used to power Drift Assistant for sales reps and marketers.

The new Drift Assistant operates on the backend and will look through your calendar, emails, CRM data, and previous Drift Chat transcripts to surface information during conversations with customers or to help prioritize actions throughout the day.

“It looks through all that stuff and ties it together to figure out who do you have scheduled for your meeting, what do you have to take actions for. It looks into traditional CRMs like Salesforce and others if they need to and then puts that all together and bubbles that up to the sales rep,” Drift CEO David Cancel told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

The Drift Assistant is preceded by the Drift chat client for websites and apps, and the Drift Bot, an automated bot for qualifying sales leads on websites that was launched two years ago.

The news was announced today at Drift’s Hypergrowth conference in Boston.

Also announced today: Drift will begin to help its more than 150,000 customers create conversational advertisements that, instead of leading to a landing page, begin a chat session.

Ad targeting info and customer-specific information can be used to determine what customers see when interacting with a conversational ad, which can be powered by an automated bot or a human.

Drift’s conversational AI for sales and marketers competes with a range of products like the Conversica assistant for sales reps and marketers, as well as bots designed to qualify leads, upsell customers, or make data-driven decisions from companies like Intercom, which released customizable sales and marketing bots last month, and Salesforce, which introduced its Einstein bots in July.

Cancel initially announced plans to seek acquisitions following the closure of a $60 million funding round earlier this year.

Drift is based in Boston with offices in San Francisco. The company currently has more than 200 employees, up from 130 in April.