BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 4, 2018–

Teikametrics’ new Retail Optimization Platform (ROP), Teikametrics Flywheel, will allow thousands of sellers and brands to use the world’s first algorithm focused on optimizing Amazon Advertising for product level profitability. Sellers and brands using Teikametrics Flywheel will be able to leverage the power of advanced data science to dynamically manage their Amazon Advertising to generate higher returns on advertising spend for their products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005249/en/

Teikametrics is used by thousands of Amazon sellers and brands around the world to optimize their stores for profitability using proprietary econometrics and machine-learning algorithms.

“Sellers and brands know they need to invest in advertising on Amazon to be competitive but find it challenging to profitably manage potentially thousands of keywords and bids across the products they offer,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, Teikametrics’ founder and CEO.

Understanding the profitability of advertising in the context of non-advertising attributed sales, also known as organic sales, is essential to executing profitable Amazon Advertising investments. Teikametrics Flywheel gives sellers leading-edge data science modelling, econometrics and machine-learning technology packaged in a simple web-based interface. Sellers using Teikametrics Flywheel have unprecedented visibility of product-level advertising performance alongside profitability metrics including gross profit margin, profitability after advertising spend and more.

Teikametrics Flywheel is powered by data science that uses big data modeling to crunch billions of dollars of Amazon transactions across thousands of sellers on the Teikametrics platform. These advanced algorithms help individual sellers by automatically optimizing keywords, bids, and advertising campaigns to build conversion momentum and gain market share.

“Amazon’s retail dominance means there are enormous rewards for building momentum and capturing market share within Amazon’s search-driven marketplace”, said McLean-Foreman.

“Every seller and brand wants to capture more demand to see their products build momentum, gain traction, accelerate, and experience the “flywheel effect” – we’ve designed Teikametrics Flywheel to do exactly that. This technology is an Amazon seller’s secret weapon to capture maximum demand and profits from the Amazon marketplace.”

Sellers can learn more and sign-up for beta access to Teikametrics Flywheel by visiting: http://www.teikametrics.com/flywheel

To watch a video of how Teikametrics Flywheel technology works, please visit: http://bit.ly/Teikametrics-Flywheel

About Teikametrics

Teikametrics is the leading Retail Optimization Platform (ROP) for sellers. Teikametrics optimizes billions of transactions for thousands of entrepreneurs around the world selling on Amazon and other marketplaces. Founded in 2012, Teikametrics uses proprietary econometrics and machine-learning data models packaged in a simple SaaS interface. We combine our best in class technology with coaching and support from our world-class team based in Boston, MA.

Leading sellers and brands such as Razer, Power Practical, Zipline Ski, and Mark Cuban’s Brands, gain a competitive advantage and view of trends and optimization strategies to tackle the dynamic nature of today’s ecommerce markets. For more information, visit teikametrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005249/en/

Teikametrics

Alasdair McLean-Foreman

amclean@teikametrics.com