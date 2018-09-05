I spent a few days last week attending a startup conference in Nashville, Tennessee. There, I met with entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem builders mostly from Southeastern cities, but also from places like Minneapolis and Indianapolis.

When meeting with people at conferences, there’s a few questions I always ask them: what are some companies I should be watching in your city? What conversations are you having right now about what’s needed to better grow and foster tech startups? And what could your city be doing better to support startups?

VentureBeat’s Heartland Tech channel invites you to join us and other senior business leaders at BLUEPRINT in York, Pennsylvania on October 9-11. Learn how heartland communities can prepare their workforce and capitalize on advances in AI and automation. Click here to request an invite and be a part of the conversation.

There was one answer that I really felt like enveloped a lot of the conversations I had at the conference — and as well as with other ecosystem builders lately. When I asked Aaron Walker, the founder and CEO of New Orleans’ Camelback Ventures what he’d like to see his city do better, he said he’d like to see more “creativity” from economic development agencies.

When I followed up with him over email, he specifically pointed to education as one area for potential. One of Camelback Ventures’ fellows is Rooted School, a charter school which aims to prepare students for a career in the tech industry right out of high school — so they don’t feel the need to go to a four-year university if they don’t want to. He sees an opportunity for economic development agencies to work with startups like Rooted that are pursuing a unique education model to ensure that they “can operate at scale to keep local talent in New Orleans.”

He also said that New Orleans should double down on the strength of its existing events — like the annual Essence Festival.

“Essence Fest attracts 500,000 people – mainly black women – every year. It was exciting to see New Voices Fund [a $100 million fund for women of color entrepreneurs] launch at Essence. New Orleans can be — it should be — the mecca for black women founders. Companies like HaberdaSHE, ILSI Engineering and OWG can lead the way,” Walker said in an email.

It’s easy for economic development agencies to fall into a pattern of trying to replicate what’s worked well in another city. But that creates a pattern of copying programs that — while maybe they claim to have created a high number of new businesses or jobs — also have some serious underlying issues. Perhaps they spent way too much money to help get those businesses off the ground, or failed to create the high-growth startups with the potential to employ thousands of people in that city.

What tired cliches would you like to see the startup leaders in your city ditch? Send me your thoughts and feedback via email.

Thanks for reading,

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

Featured Video

Check out this video from Powderkeg, “Why Investors and Entrepreneurs need to know Tennessee”

From the Heartland Tech channel

GUEST: Automation is stripping away jobs from entire industries in the United States — and the pace of job loss is accelerating. Whole segments of the population are forced to work harder for less money. Our education has been stagnating for centuries. Leaders like Alibaba CEO Jack Ma argue that we are heading for disaster if […]

Read the full story

Beyond VB

Great success has brought high costs and structural change (via The Economist)

Read the full story

Chicago-based Tempus has raised $110 million in its latest round of funding as the cancer-fighting startup brings its genomic-sequencing technology to more patients. (via Chicago Inno)

Read the full story

Apple Inc has acquired a startup focused on making lenses for augmented reality glasses, the company confirmed on Wednesday, a signal Apple has ambitions to make a wearable device that would superimpose digital information on the real world. (via Reuters)

Read the full story

Amy Johnson is the CEO and Founder of LifeLoop, a Senior Living software product. She and her husband had the idea for Life Loop after experiencing the communication challenges associated with having a loved one in a senior living facility. (via Silicon Prairie News)

Read the full story