Leave it to ADP, the 69-year-old Paterson, New Jersey company that describes itself as the “largest provider of HR service in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim,” to inject the enterprise market with a little artificial intelligence. Today, it announced the launch of Executive and Manager Insights, a feature within the ADP Mobile Solutions app that delivers employee management and retention recommendations to C-Suite decision-makers.

“Visibility to important workforce insights delivered in a conversational way can be a game-changer for business leaders,” said Marc Rind, chief data scientist at ADP. “We’re using artificial intelligence and machine learning to sift through our clients’ data and serve up critical workforce insights that provide a type of ‘human GPS’ for leaders to navigate and monitor the biggest areas of opportunity for improvement.”

In practice, Executive and Manager Insights — which is powered by ADP DataCloud, the bespoke data analytics and benchmarking tool embedded within its Vantage HCM, ADP Enterprise, ADP Workforce Now, and ADP Time & Attendance products — spots big-picture trends and patterns in departments, drawing on data points such as wage, location, time, industry, and more. In brief and easily digestible push, text, and email notifications delivered daily or weekly, it highlights employees with the highest overtime, for example, and positions where turnover is likely to spike.

It also compiles benchmarking insights across critical metrics, letting managers quickly see where they stand in comparison to the competition.

“[B]y serving the data up directly to business leaders and managers, we are freeing up time for HR teams to focus on engagement, talent management, and the business of human resources,” Rind said.

ADP customers using ADP Vantage HCM or ADP Workforce Now can opt in starting this week.

The launch of Executive and Manager Insights continues the momentum of ADP’s Datathon in June, when 40 of its partners built solutions that use AI to correlate educational experience and career outcome, benchmark 401(k)s, and give employees steps for reaching career goals.

“ADP has an unmatched dataset on the U.S. workforce and is exploring every avenue for extracting the most value for its clients and the human capital management industry,” Amy O’Connor, chief data and information officer at Cloudera, said during last month’s conference. “Cloudera is committed to teaming up with ADP to use data science, machine learning, and AI in ways not possible before to invent the data-driven future of work.”

ADP reported $12.3 billion in revenue last year, and it currently employs more than 56,000 people worldwide.