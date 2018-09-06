Growth continues with new customers and expanded deployments of the Okta Identity Cloud by 21st Century Fox, Cisco Meraki, City of Phoenix, Orlando Magic, Pret A Manger, State of Georgia and Vox Media

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 6, 2018–

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced new or expanded deployments with 21st Century Fox, Cisco Meraki, City of Phoenix, Orlando Magic, Pret A Manger, State of Georgia and Vox Media.

“Every organization must not only adopt and build best-in-class technology to survive and thrive in today’s rapidly changing world – organizations also need to maintain the highest levels of security, as every person is a potential target,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “The traditional corporate firewall no longer exists, and users are now the final control point for both IT and security teams. That’s why enterprises like 21st Century Fox are already using the Zero Trust framework, with Okta serving as the secure connective layer for their access. Vox Media, as another example in the media industry, turned to the Okta Identity Cloud to provision and deprovision users – ensuring only the right people have access to the tools they need, at the right time. We’re proud that industry leaders continue to choose Okta as the control center for both their workforce and their customer experiences.”

In Q2, Okta grew its total customers to more than 5,150 organizations. The company announced that new Q2 FY2019 customers Cisco Meraki, City of Phoenix, Eagleview Technologies, First National Bank of Omaha, Orlando Magic, Pret A Manger, The Bleacher Report and Vox Media selected the Okta Identity Cloud to securely connect their people and technology. In addition, Unisys, the global information technology company, selected Okta to provide identity management for the State of Georgia. The company also announced successful and expanded deployments with 21st Century Fox and BOK Financial.

Okta’s customer wins come amidst continued momentum for the company, including the recent acquisition of ScaleFT, the Zero Trust security company, which will provide organizations with a framework to protect sensitive data without compromising on experience. Okta recently unveiled new offices in Washington, D.C., Paris and Stockholm, and doubled its footprint in San Jose, Calif. Okta was also recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide, 2018. For the second year in a row and for both years of the report’s existence, Okta placed highest on the ability to execute axis.

At Oktane18 earlier this year, Okta announced several product innovations, including ThreatInsight, which will leverage a new set of contextual access management features to enable organizations to replace the use of passwords with stronger authentication for employees, partners and customers; and Sign In with Okta, giving developers an alternative to SAML and simplifying single sign-on for IT admins. Okta also announced strategic partnerships with VMware and Workplace by Facebook.

Customer Quotes

“21st Century Fox is one of the world’s leading content producers, and our technology team is responsible for protecting that content – and ultimately protecting the business,” said Melody Hildebrandt, Global CISO, 21st Century Fox. “The Okta Identity Cloud has already helped us make our teams more productive and secure by leaps and bounds, which is why we’re excited to implement Okta API Access Management to further harden our security posture and streamline authorization for our custom developed applications.”

“At Meraki, we believe technology can connect us, empower us and drive us. And like Okta, Meraki is an industry leader in the IT space – meeting the evolving needs of our 230,000 customers by adopting the most innovative technologies and enabling our people with tools they need to be productive and effective,” said Christopher Hilsenbeck, Sr. Director, Digital Workplace, Cisco Meraki. “Not only do we expect the Okta Identity Cloud to drive IT cost savings, but it will enable us to securely connect our team to technologies we utilize every day, and ultimately enable us to provide the best service to our customers around the globe.”

“Pret’s sandwiches, salads and wraps are handmade fresh every day in on-site kitchens in shops using carefully sourced ingredients. The first shop opened in London in 1986 and we now have over 500 shops in nine countries. To support our growth and teams in shops around the world, we have adopted an increasing number of cloud applications and technologies,” said Saville Midgley, Head of Infrastructure, Pret A Manger. “Okta will enable us to provide our teams with secure, seamless access to those tools, so we can focus on what we do best – serving delicious, freshly prepared food to our customers.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 5,150 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005926/en/

Okta

Jenna Kozel King

press@okta.com