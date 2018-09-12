Apple announced its new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr devices today. And like every year, that means … discounts!

Apple has lowered the starting price of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models by $100. The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus now start at $449, $569, $599, and $699, respectively.

At the same time, Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone X. This also means you can no longer buy an iPhone with a headphone jack. You’ll still be able to get these phones if you look hard enough, but not through any official channels.

If you’re not interested in this year’s phones, now is the best time to get a “new” iPhone without paying the premium for the latest and greatest. Exact pricing will vary depending on your country, taxes, and whether you’re buying directly from Apple or from a carrier.

As of today, here is the new iPhone lineup:

These phones can of course be upgraded to iOS 12, which Apple is releasing on September 17. That’s extra incentive for buying 2016’s and 2017’s models, but keep in mind they won’t get new software updates forever.

Two years ago, Apple debuted the iPhone Upgrade Program, which lets you get a new unlocked iPhone every year directly from the company rather than from your carrier. If you can afford it, you’re probably better off simply buying a new phone upfront. It’s almost always better to handle the reselling and purchasing yourself. If, however, you’re looking for convenience, or just don’t like paying your carrier, then the iPhone Upgrade Program is a decent option.

This is not the first time that Apple is selling this many iPhones at once: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr.

Last year, Apple upped the ante from five to eight iPhones. This year, the company has cut the number back down to seven.