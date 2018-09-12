KFAR-SABA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 12, 2018–

The CathWorks FFR angio™ System will be featured in a TCT Lunch Presentation Theater Program held during the 2018 TCT (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) annual meeting in San Diego. The event, titled “FFR angio for PCI Guidance: A Clinical Review,” will be presented on September 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in Presentation Theater 5.

The program will feature a panel of experts discussing their experiences with the CathWorks FFR angio System. Presentations will include: 1) In-depth review of FAST-FFR pivotal trial results, 2) Deep dive into FAST-FFR subgroups and secondary endpoints, 3) The benefits of the CathWorks FFR angio System in multi-vessel disease, and 4) How daily use of the CathWorks FFR angio System can change clinical practice in the future.

Program presenters feature leading interventional cardiologists from around the globe: William F. Fearon, MD – Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA; Nils P. Johnson, MD, MS – McGovern Medical School at UT Health in Houston, TX; Hitoshi Matsuo, MD – Gifu Heart Center in Japan; and Peter Fitzgerald, MD – Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA.

The program is free of charge, open to all registered TCT attendees, and lunch will be served. Seating is limited. You can register online at www.crf.org/tct/agenda/satellite-programs. For more information about the course content and presenters, visit www.cath.works.

CathWorks also announced that the FAST-FFR pivotal trial has been added to the late-breaking clinical science program during the 2018 TCT annual meeting. FAST-FFR trial data will be presented in the Main Arena during the late-breaking clinicals session that begins at 12 noon on Monday, September 24. The FAST-FFR pivotal trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy of the CathWorks FFR angio System in terms of sensitivity and specificity when compared to conventional invasive FFR.

The CathWorks FFR angio System is not FDA-cleared and is not yet available for sale within the United States.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFR-based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company’s focus today is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFR angio System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFR guidance that is practical for every case.

