HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 12, 2018–

Kinestral Technologies today announced that its Halio™ smart-tinting glass has been selected for integration into smart homes and buildings by Katerra, a technology company providing end-to-end building services. The partnership will see the integration of Halio into Katerra’s building management systems to provide users with a seamless and intuitive experience while significantly reducing the cost of Halio; it also includes an equity investment by Katerra in Kinestral.

“Katerra is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company that will ultimately become one of the largest builders of smart homes and buildings worldwide,” said Craig Henricksen, vice president of marketing for Kinestral Technologies, Inc. “Our partnership will enable Katerra to offer its customers energy-efficient buildings that deliver unprecedented levels of comfort and the well-being that comes from an abundance of natural light. By closely integrating Halio’s cloud-based automation system into Katerra’s systems, Katerra customers’ user experiences will be intuitive, seamless, and enjoyable.”

Kinestral’s Halio smart-tinting glass looks just like natural, clear glass until it tints to cool grays. Within seconds of receiving a command to tint, Halio begins to block the sun and reduce glare, achieving its darkest shade in less than three minutes; switching from dark to clear occurs just as quickly. Providing an unlimited number of tint level options, Halio can be fully-automated to respond to changing weather conditions as well as to occupant activities and preferences. Manual controls allow occupants to override automation based on immediate needs.

Halio is available exclusively from Halio North America and Halio International, joint venture companies formed by Kinestral with AGC, the world’s largest flat-glass manufacturer. To learn more about Halio smart-tinting glass, visit www.halioglass.com.

About Kinestral Technologies

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company has a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Halio™ smart-tinting glass is the company’s flagship product. Learn more at www.kinestral.com, and follow us @Kinestral and on LinkedIn.

