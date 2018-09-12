San Francisco-based Sysdig announced today that it has raised $68.5 million in venture capital as the company rides a wave that is changing the way applications are built for the internet.

The funding round was led by Insight Venture Partners, and also included Bain Capital Ventures and Accel. Sysdig has now raised a total of $121.5 million. Sysdig says it will use the money to expand its products and services that target the growing adoption of cloud-native computing development.

“Enterprises are adopting cloud-native technology for its speed of development, multi-cloud scaling capabilities, and lower total cost of ownership,” said Suresh Vasudevan, CEO at Sysdig, in a statement. “But, they are hitting roadblocks with old school security and monitoring products. To be successful, these organizations need new solutions that are cloud-native.”

In recent years, developers have begun embracing a method of writing applications for cloud-based services using containers. Rather than writing one massive piece of software, features and services are broken up into self-contained units that can function on their own. The goal is make it easier to move features across different clouds, and to keep overall performance more stable.

But adopting this philosophy has also meant that new software and services must be created that are optimized for the same environment. Launched in 2013, Sysdig offers a platform to monitor containers’ performance and security. The system works with such critical cloud-native services as Kubernetes and Docker.

In the press release, the company noted that downloads of one of its main services has tripled over the past year, just one example of the explosive interest in this new developer movement. Sysdig also said it opened a second headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, last month, and plans to continue expanding other offices in Belgrade and London.