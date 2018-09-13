Google has announced that G Suite Enterprise subscribers will now be able to livestream meetings to up to 100,000 people across the company.

The feature is being added to Hangouts Meet, G Suite’s videoconferencing platform, which came about after Google revealed last year that it was splitting the Hangouts platform into two core services: Hangouts Chat, a Slack-like platform for teams that finally launched out of beta earlier this year, and Hangouts Meet.

Google has given Hangouts Meet a bunch of upgrades since its original launch, including extending videoconferencing support from 30 to 50 participants, launching a dedicated hardware kit for more professional videoconferencing, rolling out support for tablets, and introducing support for Skype and other third-party videoconferencing systems.

It’s worth noting here that Hangouts Meet already lets anyone dial into a call from any external phone, but with this latest feature companies can now effectively let anyone within a company watch a meeting in view-only mode from the web or a mobile device. After all, it’s not always practical or necessary for an entire workforce to participate in a meeting — plus this feature could be used by a CEO to simply broadcast a personal message.

The ability to let people add livestreaming to their meetings will be on by default when it’s rolled out in the coming days; however admins can deactivate this feature through the Hangouts Meet admin console.

Anyone wishing to add livestreaming to a meeting can do so through the event in Google Calendar, and those invited to participate in the meeting can share a stream URL with anyone else in their organization.

Livestreaming is open to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education subscribers only.