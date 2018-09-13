ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 13, 2018–

Vivior has signed an agreement with Kochoptik, a premium optical retailer in Switzerland. Kochoptik’s customers will wear Vivior’s Visual Behavior Monitor to provide a recommendation for an individualized vision care solution.

Vivior’s wearable device measures various parameters to assess visual behavior – distance to objects, head movements, light conditions. Kochoptik’s customers will have the opportunity to use the device to assess their visual needs. Vivior’s cloud computing software will then provide the data to Kochoptik’s specialists enabling them to select the optimal vision care solution for their customers, e.g. progressive lens spectacles.

“Vivior’s system is in line with our philosophy: satisfying the needs of our customers and always providing them with the highest level of quality”, says Friedrich Grimm, Managing Director of Kochoptik. “With the data made available by Vivior, we can even better understand our customers’ needs and serve them to their satisfaction.”

“The use of our system by Kochoptik opens new opportunities for Vivior in vision care. Selecting the right spectacle lenses fit to a customer’s lifestyle can significantly impact their business and ours”, says Mario Stark, CEO of Vivior.

About Kochoptik:

Kochoptik is a Swiss premium optician whose first shop was opened in 1909 at Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. Thanks to its high-quality products and services, Kochoptik has been able to continuously expand its business activities over the years. With its 25 stores in the Zurich area, Basel, Bern, Lucerne, Frauenfeld and Winterthur, Kochoptik is one of the leading companies in German-speaking Switzerland. In particular, Kochoptik owes this success to its high-quality standards.

About Vivior:

Vivior is a Swiss digital health start-up founded in 2017 by a group of experienced eye care professionals. The company develops a novel wearable device to objectively measure patient’s behavioral data prior to cataract and refractive eye surgeries. The device collects daily activity data from patients, processes these data in the cloud and analyses patient’s lifestyle patterns using machine-learning algorithms. This ground-breaking combination allows to better understand patients’ needs and enables surgeons to offer optimal personalized solutions to their patients.

