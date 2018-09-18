Only a day after publicly releasing iOS 12, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5, Apple has launched the first developer betas for iOS 12.1, tvOS 12.1, and watchOS 5.1. Depending on the device and prior OS version, the iOS betas range from roughly 560MB to over 3GB in size, with tvOS 12.1 at 116MB to 1.7GB and watchOS 5.1 at 117MB to 1.3GB.

As of now, the beta versions are shipping with bare details, noting only that they contain “bug fixes and improvements.” The first point releases of new Apple OS versions often contain features that were left out of the major release at the last moment. To that end, Group FaceTime — a feature that Apple has promised for the fall — is confirmed to be inside iOS 12.1. Other promised iOS and watchOS features, including dual SIM support for new iPhones and a new ECG app for the Apple Watch Series 4, may or may not be included.

The new point releases are expected to become available to the public over the next month or two, perhaps at a second fall Apple event. It does not appear that developers will need to update the beta certificates on iOS 12 iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, or Apple Watches to see the new betas through the Software Update menus on previously registered devices.

On a related note, Apple has not yet released the final version of macOS Mojave, which is expected to debut on September 24. It’s likely that the first point release for that operating system will similarly arrive within a day of the final.