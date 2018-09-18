Microsoft today announced a series of new AI and mixed reality services for workplace software Dynamics 365, including HoloLens-powered tools and intelligence built to make marketing and sales teams work better.

Mixed reality services from Microsoft for the workplace were first made available in preview in May and will become generally available in the coming weeks, a Microsoft spokesperson told VentureBeat.

Remote Assist allows technicians and experts within companies to see what frontline workers can see, then help them solve problems using HoloLens while they work with their hands. It’s a scenario as old as the corporate VR/AR craze itself.

Layout, another mixed reality tool, helps people visualize the placing of items in commercial or industrial settings, working with 3D models to resize, move, and quickly edit layouts with real-world scale.

Companies like Chevron currently use Remote Assist today for facility inspections.

Also coming soon to Dynamics 365 are a series of AI services:

Dynamics 365 AI for Sales is made to help managers coach their associates and prioritize activity for sales teams by analyzing their sales pipelines. Insights offered are drawn from a company’s data to tell you things like if your sales team is having trouble moving sales from qualification to proposal and to suggest subjects to bring up in your next meeting. Sentiment analysis tells managers the number of positive and negative interactions for each sales associate. Dynamics 365 AI for Sales even utilizes the LinkedIn knowledge graph to recommend people within a manager’s network who may be able to help sales associates with low performance.

Dynamics 365 AI for Customer Service uses natural language understanding and automated bots to help customer service agents surface helpful insights when interacting with customers. NLP at work within the new solution allows managers to automate the creation of virtual agents based on a company’s existing data such as chat logs, case logs, and support data. Predictive AI is also used to recognize emerging topics customers are discussing.

Dynamics 365 AI for Market Insights uses a combination of market research, social media, and other information to help marketers respond to customers on the web and on channels like Facebook or Twitter.

The news today comes ahead of Microsoft Ignite, a conference for information technology professionals that takes place next week in Orlando, Florida. News about other workplace tools is also expected soon from Salesforce’s annual conference Dreamforce.