Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company, and the University of California, Davis Mike and Renee Child Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UCDMRCIIE) selected five accomplished, University of California (UC) scientists to be the 2018 “Anpac Bio-Medical Innovation & Entrepreneurship Scholars” (ABIES); and attend the prestigious University of California Entrepreneurship Academy (UCEA).

Anpac Bio pledged $50,000 to underwrite two UCDMRCIIE programs annually: UCEA fellowships and the Biomedical and Engineering Entrepreneurship Academy launch event.

The five ABIES winners are selected annually from among dozens of California graduates and undergraduates, postdoctoral research fellows, and life-sciences and/or biomedical engineering faculty. Considered one of UC’s premiere programs for commercializing science and engineering innovations, the UCEA is a springboard for moving research out of the lab and into the world, providing deep immersion in business planning for aspiring and early-stage scientific innovators.

“Our company is very proud to sponsor five such talented and promising University of California students to be ‘Anpac Bio Scholars’ this year,” states Drisha Leggitt, Anpac Bio Chief Marketing Officer. “Anpac Bio supports the UCD Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship because we believe to foster and achieve true, game-changing scientific innovation, we must simultaneously provide the entrepreneurs with the tools and skills needed to successfully integrate their solutions into the global marketplace. As our 2018 ‘Scholars’ all display the unique skills of scientific excellence, creativity, motivation, and dedication, Anpac Bio is pleased to provide these UC fellowships to help inspire and prepare these talented scientists for success!”

Further information – UCDMRCIIE: http://entrepreneurship.ucdavis.edu; Anpac Bio: www.AnpacBio.com.

2018 UC “Anpac Bio Innovation & Entrepreneurship Scholars”:

AMIR BOLANDPARVAZ

PhD Candidate – Biomedical Engineering Business Development

Amir earned his B.S. in Bioengineering from UC San Diego; and matriculated at UC Davis to pursue a PhD in Biomedical Engineering. His research focuses on developing a therapeutic for autism. As a Business Development Fellow, he hopes to further understand the dynamics of the biotechnology industry and pursue multidisciplinary and translation research to improve human health.

HILAL CANSIZOGLU

Postdoctoral Scholar – Electrical Engineering

Hilal research focuses on engineering low-cost materials for high speed optical communication networks using nanotechnology. She manages a group of graduate and undergraduate students, mentoring and guiding for specific research goals and dissemination of project results. Hilal holds a B.S. in Physics; M.S. in Electrical Engineering; and a PhD degree in Applied Physics.

ADAM CONTRERAS

Postdoctoral Scholar – Institute for Regenerative Cures

Adam researches stem cell therapies that involve the use of electricity to control stem cell behaviors. Prior to joining the Institute for Regenerative Cures, he received a B.S. in Biochemistry from Texas State University; and a PhD in Molecular Biology from UC Davis. In his new position, he will seek to develop new tools and applications for the fields of stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

ALIREZA TAFAZZOL

PhD Candidate – Biomedical Engineering

Alireza uses computational techniques and quantum chemistry equations to design novel therapeutic drugs for various diseases such as cancer. He designs potent drugs to activate patients’ immune cells to fight back cancerous cells. Alireza holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering; and a M.S. in Biomechanics.

MARWA ZAFARULLAH

PhD Candidate – Integrative Genetics & Genomics Keller

Marwa Zafarullah is a third year Ph.D. in the Integrative Genetics and Genomics (IGG) graduate program. She earned her Bachelor’s in Agricultural Sciences from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan; and her Master’s in IGG from UC, Davis. She is currently working towards the development of a Biomarker for the early diagnosis and progression of a Neurological Disorder called Fragile X Ataxia and Tremor Syndrome (FXTAS).

