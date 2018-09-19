Users Rate Nimble Highly Based on Customer Satisfaction, Return-On-Investment, User Adoption and Ease of Implementation for Sixth Consecutive Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 19, 2018–

Nimble, the simple smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite, announced today it has been named a CRM Market Leader for small business teams, according to G2 Crowd (the world’s leading business software reviews platform). Rankings are based on verified user reviews and market presence.

Nimble’s Market Leadership in CRM is based on receiving a high Customer Satisfaction score, with 95% percent of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. Ninety-four percent believe Nimble is headed in the right direction, and 91 percent reported they are likely to recommend it. Nimble CRM also ranks among the top small business solutions based on ROI, user adoption, ease of implementation, ease of doing business with, and quality of support.

Simple Smart CRM That Works for You

“We believe your CRM should work for you, rather than the other way around, so you can focus on building lifelong relationships with customers and prospects to grow,” explained Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “We are deeply grateful to thousands of customers who continue to share their Nimble experiences and successes, affording us Market Leading status for the sixth consecutive year.”

G2 Crowd also rated Nimble #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction for small businesses as well as a Market Leader in email tracking.

What Customers Are Saying About Pairing Nimble With Office 365 And G Suite

Fast-growing small business teams and lean startups use Nimble CRM within Office 365 and G Suite to organize contacts into a single system of record; to prospect smarter; to build lifelong relationships anytime, anywhere using fewer tools; and to close more deals with less busywork:

“ Nimble is the right fit for us ,” said Brooke Sellas, founder of B Squared Media. “ We are a fast growing small business, so anything we can do to save the time wasted on inputting data and focus more on selling is a big win.” Enabling Brooke to use social media more effectively to sell was a key factor in her decision making. Because Nimble and Office 365 work together effortlessly, she was able to replace her company’s software tools, including Dropbox, Gmail, and Zoho CRM. “ The Nimble and Office 365 pairing saves us time and money , which is very important to me.”

,” said Brooke Sellas, founder of B Squared Media. “ Enabling Brooke to use social media more effectively to sell was a key factor in her decision making. Because Nimble and Office 365 work together effortlessly, she was able to replace her company’s software tools, including Dropbox, Gmail, and Zoho CRM. “ “ We have a focus and commitment to being the best at what we are here to do, which is building our influencer program. Nimble is 100 percent a part of that,” said Heather Dopson, GoDaddy Community Builder. “ We have evolved from using Nimble as a database to taking advantage of it as a means to measure engagement and interaction, as well as move people through a pipeline. I’m very excited to see the influencer program continue to progress with Nimble and Office 365 so that it’s easy and efficient for us to achieve our goals. “

said Heather Dopson, GoDaddy Community Builder. “ “ Nimble has changed how we work–and helped us improve the quality of the experience we offer ,” said Mike Wittenstein, founder of StoryMiners . “By doing the research and data entry for us, Nimble frees us up to communicate individually and meaningfully with each person we know. Instead of spending hours googling people and working in batches on a schedule, Nimble lets us work on-the-fly. As we think of something, we act on it, either in Office 365 or wherever we’re working. As a reminder comes to us, we handle it.”

said Mike Wittenstein, founder of StoryMiners “Nimble has proven to be the right tool to achieve our goals of qualifying prospects quickly, increasing sales effectiveness, managing sales activity and tracking, and scaling our business,” said Oliver Deng, CEO of headhuntr.io. The 50-person tech company is on track to grow at triple-digit rates in 2018. “Nimble’s ability to automate sales processes and quickly access background and social information within G Suite has been key to making this happen.”

Resources

About Nimble

Nimble’s pioneering social sales and marketing CRM helps teams and professionals turn relationships into revenue, without the time-intensive busy work. Everyday, people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 130 cloud-based business applications. Nimble’s simple, smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite has been named best CRM in Market Leadership, Ease of Use and Satisfaction by many experts including: 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, CRM Market Leader for Small Businesses by G2 Crowd in Fall 2018 for the sixth consecutive year, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the sixth consecutive time, and #1 Small Business Sales and Marketing CRM by Fit Small Business. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work. Try Nimble’s 14 day free trial today, or learn more at Nimble.com.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently Voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005667/en/

Press contact:

Nimble

Jenna Dobkin

415-652-2185

jenna.dobkin@nimble.com