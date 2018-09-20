Losing a loved one is hard enough without the added challenge of keeping close friends and family members informed. Phone calls only get you so far — extended networks often find out through social media, and sometimes weeks or months after the person has passed away.

That’s why Mark Alhermizi founded Everdays, a platform that taps artificial intelligence (AI) to alert members almost immediately when someone they care about has died. It’s widely available in the U.S. and Canada, starting today.

“By the time most adults have a family, we’re touched by a relevant passing about once every 30 days,” Alhermizi said. “I know from personal experience how upsetting it is to find out too late. When my dad passed, I deeply appreciated the people who came to honor his memory. But because I had moved away, when those people suffered a loss of their own, I just didn’t know and wasn’t able to be there for them the way they had been there to support me.”

Everdays, which is available on the web and as a mobile app for Android and iOS, lets users quickly create support groups as large as 20,000 people. When a family or employer publishes an announcement — one either created themselves or provided by a funeral home — algorithms help propagate notifications throughout, keeping people in the loop every step of the way.

Community members see a personalized message, event details, and basic information like name and dates. And built-in planning tools let them send events, donation requests, obituaries, and other information in subsequent alerts.

Other helpful features include Everdays Stories, curated collections of meaningful photos and videos, and a built-in guidebook — the Everdays Guide — that automatically surfaces suggestions about how to best support grieving family and friends.

More than 1.5 million people have connected through Everdays’ text, email, and in-app announcements so far, Alhermizi said.

“[A]s life gets more hectic, we all lose touch and our networks grow to be large and scattered,” Alhermizi said. “[B]y the time we find out about a loss, it is too late to show the support for the family when they need it most … Our mission is to make sure that never happens again by keeping you connected and informed about these milestone events.”

Everdays raised $5 million in seed funding last year from IZI Ventures. About 800 funeral homes have started using the service, according to Alhermizi, and more than 4,000 have committed to trialing it in the weeks and months ahead.